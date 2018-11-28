Wednesday, November 28, 2018 Back to
Realme U1 to launch today at 12.30 pm: Here's where and how to watch the event live

The Company claims that the Realme U1 will sport the "most powerful selfie camera ever."

tech2 News Staff Nov 28, 2018 09:33 AM IST

The Realme U1 will be launched in India today at 12:30 pm at an event in New Delhi. MediaTek’s new chip, the Helio P70 was launched recently, and the first Realme phone to feature the processor will be the Realme U1.

You can catch the live stream of the event on Realme's official YouTube channel. We will be doing a live coverage of the event on our website, and you can head to our Twitter channel for all the latest updates from the event.

Not much is known about the device, but the Amazon listing does reveal some of the key details.

In terms of display, the device has been confirmed to come with a "dewdrop notch." The notch houses the front camera, which the company seems to be quite confident about.

Realme claims that the device will sport the "most powerful selfie camera ever." While the details about the megapixels are unknown, the Amazon listing reveals that the device will feature the following: High-resolution depth-engine, faster multi-frame noise reduction shots, anti-blooming engine and accurate AI-detection.

Camera on the Realme U1. Image: Amazon India

Camera on the Realme U1. Image: Amazon India

The company had recently tweeted saying that it will soon be launching the "world’s first" Helio P70 smartphone which will be a part of a new U series.

MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC is built on a 12 nm process and features improved AI performance. The CPU is an 8-core unit with 4x ARM Cortex A73 cores at 2.1 GHz and 4x Cortex A53 cores at 2 GHz. These are paired with an updated GPU, the ARM Mali-G72 MP3.

Also, here's an image that Realme has tweeted about the image from the launch venue.

