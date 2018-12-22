tech2 News Staff

Launched in November this year, Realme U1 is the company's debut device in its new U-series. The smartphone went up on its first sale on 5 December, and it sells in two variants. There is a 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage option, which is priced at Rs 11,999, and the other is the 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage model that was announced at Rs 14,999. However, for a limited period of time, Realme is offering some discounts on this phone.

Realme U1 discount on Amazon India

As per the Realme U1's listing on Amazon India, starting today, that is 22 December, until 2 January, both the variants of the Realme U1 will be available at a discount of Rs 1,500. This means, the Realme U1 3 GB variant is now available for Rs 10,499, and the 4 GB variant is now priced at Rs 12,999.

But here's where the caveat is. This offer is applicable only you buy the phone from Amazon India using your HDFC debit or credit card.

Realme U1 specifications and features

Realme U1 features a 6.3-inch Full HD Plus dewdrop display with 19.5:9 ratio and 90.8 screen-to-body ratio. The screen is protected by a Gorilla Glass 3.

The device is powered by a Mediatek Helio P70 chipset. MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC is built on a 12 nm process and features improved AI performance. The CPU is an 8-core unit with 4x ARM Cortex A73 cores at 2.1 GHz and 4x Cortex A53 cores at 2 GHz. These are paired with an updated GPU, the ARM Mali-G72 MP3.

The Realme U series has been announced as a photography expert. In terms of optics, the U1 has a dual camera set up at the back with 13 MP primary sensor and 2 MP secondary sensor. There is a slow-motion video at 90 fps, which will also be available on the Realme 2 Pro by the end of this year.

The front camera is a 25 MP Sony Flagship sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 3X optical zoom. Realme also announced the 'AI Beauty+' mode for the selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the device features Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 2.4GH, a dual Nano-SIM + MicroSD card dedicated slot, GPS/A-GPS/Gnolass, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The device also has a fingerprint sensor.

The phone is available in three colours — Ambitious Black, Brave Blue and Fiery Gold.

The device weighs 168g, is powered by a 3500 mAh Battery.

Realme U1 runs on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Realme also announced some accessories: an 'Iconic case' in black and yellow color; and also Realme Buds both of which are priced at Rs 499.

