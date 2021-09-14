Tuesday, September 14, 2021Back to
Realme TV Stick to be launched in India during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale

The Realme TV Stick will come with support for 4K and will run Google TV UI; to rival Amazon Fire TV Stick and Xiaomi Mi TV Stick.


FP TrendingSep 14, 2021 14:36:40 IST

After making its presence felt in several product categories, Realme is now expected to enter a new space in the Indian market. The company is expected to launch its first streaming device in India, which is said to be named the Realme TV Stick.

Realme TV Stick to be launched in India soon

It has been revealed that the Realme 4K Google TV Stick will be launched in India during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale. Tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the product in Flipkart's promotions for the upcoming sale.


As the name suggests, the Realme TV Stick will come with support for 4K and will run Google TV UI. The leaked teaser image suggests the Realme TV Stick will come in a black colour option and will look like the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

It will compete with the likes of the Fire TV Stick 4K and even the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick. However, there's no word on other details regarding the upcoming Realme product.

The Realme TV Stick will go up against the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Xiaomi Mi TV Stick. Image: Flipkart

To recap, Realme recently launched the new 8i and 8s budget smartphones in India. Both smartphones are part of the Realme 8 series. It has also been revealed the Realme 9 series won't be launched this year due to the global chip shortage. The company has suggested it will launch the next-gen Realme phones in 2022, possibly in the first quarter.

The company also introduced the Realme Pad alongside and the Realme Book that was launched a few days ago.

As for the Flipkart sale, it is expected to host several launches across various categories. As per the sneak-peek page, the Soundcore Life Note E TWS, MSI i5 gaming laptop, Boult Audio SoundPods noise cancelling earbuds, Fire-Boltt smartwatch and more products are expected to be launched during the sale. Primarily, the sale will include lucrative offers on smartphones, audio products, smart TVs and other products.

