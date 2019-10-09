tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi, Motorola and OnePlus are all selling their respective smart TVs in the country and it is a market that is currently booming. Now we are soon to have another entrant into the space and it is none other than Realme.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Realme could be launching the Realme TV before 2019 ends. There is no word currently on the specifications of this TV but we can expect that it will be priced competitively to take on Xiaomi, who is the current market leader in smart TVs.

Realme could also look to launch multiple variants of the Realme TV seeing the diverse portfolio of products that Xiaomi and more recently Motorola have. Rumour has it that we could see the Realme TV launch alongside the Realme XT 730G which is set to be unveiled in December. We should be hearing more about the launch of this TV in the upcoming weeks.

The Realme XT 730G will be coming with the latest mid-range chipset from Qualcomm called the Snapdragon 730G. The Realme XT 730G will come with a Hyperbola 3D Glass Design and support 30 W VOOC Flash Charge.

There will be a 4,000 mAh battery in the phone and it will have an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is quite clear from the specs that this will be a gaming-centric phone. It will keep the 64 MP quad-camera design of the Realme XT. More details on the device will be revealed later.