Realme to launch Watch S Series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition in India on 23 December

Realme Watch S Pro is expected to come with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and a 14-day battery life.


FP TrendingDec 15, 2020 09:27:58 IST

Realme is all geared up to launch the Watch S series and Buds Air Pro Master Edition in India on 23 December. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted the update, writing, "I had promised you guys that #realme will be much more than a smartphone brand for you. It will be an integral part of your Tech-Lifestyle & here I am presenting to you our latest offerings." The tweet also revealed that the devices will be launching on 23 December at 12.30 pm IST.

Realme to launch Watch S Series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition in India on 23 December

Realme Watch Series S

In a separate tweet, Seth revealed there are just nine more days for the launch of the Realme Watch S Series, adding, "Another step towards becoming the Most Popular Tech-Lifestyle brand."

According to a report in GizmoChina, the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition and the standard version is the colour, the master edition is slated to come in silver with a glossy finish, as opposed to the standard models that come in Rock Black and Soul White.

The report adds that the Realme Watch S Pro has a bigger display at 1.39- inches and swaps the LCD panel of the standard model for an AMOLED one with a high resolution. The display is encased in steel. However, the pro model supports 15 sports modes, which is actually one less than the standard version. The Realme Watch S Pro also supports GPS. The watch has blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring as well as 14-day battery life.

