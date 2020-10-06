Tuesday, October 06, 2020Back to
Realme 7i, Buds Air Pro, 100 W soundbar, new smart TV to launch in India tomorrow

Realme 7i will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffOct 06, 2020 16:59:53 IST

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 7i, Realme 100W Soundbar, Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro and Realme 55-inch smart TV in India tomorrow, 7 October. The company has revealed several details about the upcoming smartphone including camera, design, battery and more. After Realme 7 (Review) and Realme 7 Pro (Review), this will be the third smartphone under the Realme 7 series. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset. The launch event will start at 12.30 pm tomorrow.

Realme 7i

Realme 7i expected specifications

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 7i will feature a 6.5-inch punch-hole display that has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset. It will also sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, Realme 7i will come with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary sensor, ultra-wide lens, macro lens and a B&W lens.

will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery which, as claimed by the company, can offer up to 35 hours of calling. This battery will come with support for 18W Quick Charge.

