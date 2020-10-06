tech2 News StaffOct 06, 2020 16:59:53 IST
Realme is all set to launch the Realme 7i, Realme 100W Soundbar, Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro and Realme 55-inch smart TV in India tomorrow, 7 October. The company has revealed several details about the upcoming smartphone including camera, design, battery and more. After Realme 7 (Review) and Realme 7 Pro (Review), this will be the third smartphone under the Realme 7 series. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset. The launch event will start at 12.30 pm tomorrow.
Make your experience premium with the rich sound of the #realme100WSoundbar and stunning visuals of the 139cm (55”) #realmeSmartSLEDTV.#BringTheCinemaHome https://t.co/2p1v36KE1b
— realme (@realmemobiles) October 5, 2020
Realme 7i expected specifications
Realme has confirmed that the Realme 7i will feature a 6.5-inch punch-hole display that has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset. It will also sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
In terms of camera, Realme 7i will come with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary sensor, ultra-wide lens, macro lens and a B&W lens.
will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery which, as claimed by the company, can offer up to 35 hours of calling. This battery will come with support for 18W Quick Charge.
