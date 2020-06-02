Tuesday, June 02, 2020Back to
Realme Smart TV to go on its first sale today 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme smart TV is powered by MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor and comes with 24W Quad Stereo Speakers supported by Dolby Audio.


tech2 News StaffJun 02, 2020 09:05:59 IST

Realme launched its first smart TV in the India market last week. The smart TV will go on its first sale today on Flipkart and Realme.com.

In addition to the TV, last week, Realme also unveiled Realme smartwatch, Buds Air Neo, and Powerbank 2.

Realme smart TV pricing, sale offers

Realme smart TV comes in two 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes and is priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively. The company offers an additional 1-year warranty on the panels.

(Also Read: Realme TV -32-inch, 43-inch variant competitors in India: From Samsung, LG, Xiaomi and more

 

Realme Smart TV to go on its first sale today 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme Smart TV

Realme will also be offering a home-installation service within 48-hours of placing the order for the smart TV.

The sale will commence at 12 pm today on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme smart TV specifications and features

Realme smart TV is powered by MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor and features a premium, bezel-less design and Chroma Boost Picture Engine, offering ultra-high brightness of up to 400 nits.

It comes with 24W Quad Stereo Speakers supported by Dolby Audio.

Realme Smart TV runs Android TV OS and comes with pre-installed OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. It also lets you connect third-party devices via USB, HDMI, or Bluetooth.

