Realme smartwatch, which was launched last month, is receiving its second software update, which is available via Realme link app.

The new update comes with version 81.0 and offers better management for notifications. The smartwatch will now show up to 10 notifications in the form of a drop-down list.

Earlier, only one notification was displayed at a time due to which users could miss an important alert. According to GizChina, the company received multiple complaints from smartwatch users regarding the one notification problem.

The firmware has introduced support for seven new languages to the watch UI - French, German, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Russian and Ukrainian. Do Not Disturb (DND) mode can now also be enabled and disabled automatically at the preferred time.

Realme has optimised message management function and battery life. A function of turning off the screen has also been added. If a user holds the power button for three seconds, he will see the power off and restart options on the screen.

The software update can be detected via Realme link app only and one will have to keep Bluetooth and Watch connected with the phone. The company has urged users to submit feedback, in case encountered an issue after update.

The smartwatch features a large 3.5 cm (1.4”) touch screen. It has an Intelligent Activity Tracker with 14 sport modes including cricket, yoga, table tennis, basketball, football, badminton, aerobic, elliptical and spinning.

It is equipped with a Smart Unlock feature that will automatically unlock the Realme device as someone approaches it. Realme smartwatch comes with IP68 dust and water resistance.

It sports a real-time heart rate monitor and SPO2 monitor to keep real-time track of health.