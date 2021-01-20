Wednesday, January 20, 2021Back to
Realme RealPublic Sale to start today: Realme X3, Buds, Smart TVs and other offers available

The offers of Realme Realpublic Sale are available on realme.com, on Flipkart and on Amazon India.


FP TrendingJan 20, 2021 01:09:58 IST

Realme has announced the Realme RealPublic Sale in India from 20 January to 24 January. Realme took to Twitter to announce the sale, writing, "Get ready for incredible offers! Upgrade to your favourite #realme smartphones at extremely special prices during the #RealpublicSale from 20th to 24th Jan." The offers of Realme Realpublic Sale are available on realme.com, on Flipkart as a part of the e-retailer’s Republic Day sale and on Amazon India.

The Realme Realpublic Sale will be held 20-24th January. Image: Realme

Here are the offers available during Realme RealPublic sale:

  • Realme 7: Current Price starts from ₹14999/-, sale price starts from ₹13999/- (1000/- off on prepaid transactions).
  • Realme C15 (3GB and 4GB): Price starts from ₹9999/-, sale price starts from ₹8999/- (1000/- off on prepaid transactions).
  • Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition (3GB and 4GB): Price starts from ₹9999/-, sale price starts from ₹8999/- (1000/- off on prepaid transactions).
  • Realme C12(3GB): Price ₹8999/-, sale price ₹8499/- (500/- off on prepaid transactions).
  • Realme C3(3GB): Price ₹8999/-, sale price ₹8499/- (500/- off on prepaid transactions).
  • Realme 6(6GB): Price ₹14999/-, sale price ₹12999/- (2000/- off ).
  • Realme 6 pro: Price starts from ₹17999/-, sale price starts from ₹15999/- (2000/- off).
  • Realme 7pro: Price starts from ₹19999/-, sale price starts from ₹18999/- (1000/- off on prepaid transactions).
  • Realme X3: Price starts from ₹24999/-, sale price starts from ₹21999/- (3000/- off).
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom: Price starts from ₹27999/-, sale price starts from ₹23999/- (4000/- off).
  • Realme X50 Pro: Price starts from ₹41999/-, sale price starts from ₹34999/- (7000/- off).
  • Realme narzo 20 Pro: Price starts from ₹14999/-, price starts from ₹13999/- (1000/- off on prepaid transactions+ Price offer).

Apart from smartphones, the sale will also see various offers on accessories:

  • Realme Buds Wireless Pro: Price- ₹3999/-, sale price ₹3499/- (500/- off).
  • Realme 12W 10000mAh Powerbank: Price- ₹799/-, sale price ₹699/- (100/- off).
  • Realme Buds Wireless: Price- ₹1799/-, sale price ₹1499/- (300/- off).
  • Realme Buds 2: Price- ₹599/-, sale price ₹499/- (100/- off).
  • Realme Buds Classic: Price- ₹399/-, sale price ₹299/- (100/- off).
  • Realme Security Camera 360°: Price- ₹2999/-, sale price ₹2599/- (400/- off).
  • Realme Selfie Tripod: Price- ₹1199/-, sale price ₹999/- (200/- off).
  • Realme Buds Air Neo: Price- ₹2999/-, sale price ₹1999/- (1000/- off).
  • Realme Buds Air Pro: Price- ₹4999/-, sale price ₹3999/- (1000/- off).
  • Realme 18W 20000mAh Powerbank: Price- ₹1599/-, sale price ₹1499/- (100/- off.)
  • Realme Smart TV 32'': Price- ₹14999/-, sale price ₹13999/- (1000/- off).
  • Realme Smart TV 43'': Price- ₹23999/-, sale price ₹22999/- (1000/- off).
  • Realme Smart TV 55'': Price- ₹42999/-, sale price ₹39999/- (3000/- off).
  • Realme Buds Q (White and Yellow): Price- ₹1999/-, sale price ₹1499/- (500/- off).
  • Realme Buds Q (Black): Price- ₹1999/-, sale price ₹1599/- (400/- off).
