FP Trending

Realme has announced the Realme RealPublic Sale in India from 20 January to 24 January. Realme took to Twitter to announce the sale, writing, "Get ready for incredible offers! Upgrade to your favourite #realme smartphones at extremely special prices during the #RealpublicSale from 20th to 24th Jan." The offers of Realme Realpublic Sale are available on realme.com, on Flipkart as a part of the e-retailer’s Republic Day sale and on Amazon India.

Get ready for incredible offers!

Upgrade to your favourite #realme smartphones at extremely special prices during the #RealpublicSale from 20th to 24th Jan. Early access starts tomorrow! Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/titwhPAOXa — realme (@realmemobiles) January 18, 2021

Here are the offers available during Realme RealPublic sale:

Realme 7: Current Price starts from ₹14999/-, sale price starts from ₹13999/- (1000/- off on prepaid transactions).

Realme C15 (3GB and 4GB): Price starts from ₹9999/-, sale price starts from ₹8999/- (1000/- off on prepaid transactions).

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition (3GB and 4GB): Price starts from ₹9999/-, sale price starts from ₹8999/- (1000/- off on prepaid transactions).

Realme C12(3GB): Price ₹8999/-, sale price ₹8499/- (500/- off on prepaid transactions).

Realme C3(3GB): Price ₹8999/-, sale price ₹8499/- (500/- off on prepaid transactions).

Realme 6(6GB): Price ₹14999/-, sale price ₹12999/- (2000/- off ).

Realme 6 pro: Price starts from ₹17999/-, sale price starts from ₹15999/- (2000/- off).

Realme 7pro: Price starts from ₹19999/-, sale price starts from ₹18999/- (1000/- off on prepaid transactions).

Realme X3: Price starts from ₹24999/-, sale price starts from ₹21999/- (3000/- off).

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Price starts from ₹27999/-, sale price starts from ₹23999/- (4000/- off).

Realme X50 Pro: Price starts from ₹41999/-, sale price starts from ₹34999/- (7000/- off).

Realme narzo 20 Pro: Price starts from ₹14999/-, price starts from ₹13999/- (1000/- off on prepaid transactions+ Price offer).

Apart from smartphones, the sale will also see various offers on accessories: