Priya Singh

Realme opens its Early Access Programme that brings the beta versions of Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 for many of its old phones in India. According to the press release, the phones to get the update include the Realme 6, Realme X2, Realme X3, Realme C12, Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review), and Realme C15. Users will be able to apply for the early access programme and will have a limited number of seats, which means if you are interested in enrolling your device, you will have to hurry up.

Realme has stated a warning that the software is not stable and could have an unpredictable impact on the devices.

The Early Access Programme for Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11 will bring new features like power button menu, more dark mode features as well as tight privacy controls. Before rolling up for the update, be very sure as these would be beta version updates and might cause problems on the devices.

For applying, users will be required to go to Settings on your device, followed by the Software update. On clicking the Software update users will be given an option to select Trial version where users will be required to fill out the personal details, and then hit Apply now.

For the device to be eligible, make a note that the phone runs on the latest version of the software. The Realme C12 should be on RMX2189_11_A.83, Realme 6 should be running RMX2001_11_B.55, Realme X2 on RMX1992EX_11_C.16, Realme C15 on RMX2180_11_A.83, and Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom on the RMX2081_11_A.47 version.

In case the device is running on the old version, simply update the perspective devices to be able to run Android 11 beta.

Once the Early Access Programme is complete, all smartphones will gradually receive the stable Android 11 version.