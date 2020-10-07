Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Realme is hosting a launch event at 12.30 pm IST today where it will launch a hoard of new devices in India. Realme has already confirmed that at the event today, it will unveil the new Realme 7i, Realme 100W Soundbar, Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro and Realme 55-inch sLED 4K TV. The Realme 7i is going to be the third smartphone to be launched in the Realme 7 series, which already includes the Realme 7 (Review) and Realme 7 Pro (Review).

The launch event will begin at 12.30 pm IST and Realme will be streaming the event live on its official YouTube channel and on its other social media pages.