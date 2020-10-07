Wednesday, October 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme October 7 Launch Event LIVE Updates: Realme 7i, Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, sLED 4K TV, more expected

tech2 News StaffOct 07, 2020 12:13:02 IST

The Realme 7i is going to be the third smartphone to be launched in the Realme 7 series, which already includes the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 12:21 (IST)

    At today's event, Realme is also expected to launch a 55-inch SLED TV 

    Along with the smart TV, the company will also launch a 100W soundbar. 

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Before the launch, Realme has already confirmed that the Realme 7i will sport a 64 MP AI quad-camera setup

  • 12:17 (IST)

    The Realme launch event will be live in another 15 minutes

    You can tune in to the launch event here:

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Realme launch event today at 12.30 pm IST

    At the event today, Realme will unveil the new Realme 7i, Realme 100W Soundbar, Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro and Realme 55-inch sLED 4K TV. Stay tuned for all the updates from the launch event.

    • read more

Realme is hosting a launch event at 12.30 pm IST today where it will launch a hoard of new devices in India. Realme has already confirmed that at the event today, it will unveil the new Realme 7i, Realme 100W Soundbar, Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro and Realme 55-inch sLED 4K TV. The Realme 7i is going to be the third smartphone to be launched in the Realme 7 series, which already includes the Realme 7 (Review) and Realme 7 Pro (Review).

Realme October 7 Launch Event LIVE Updates: Realme 7i, Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, sLED 4K TV, more expected

Realme.

The launch event will begin at 12.30 pm IST and Realme will be streaming the event live on its official YouTube channel and on its other social media pages.

Realme 7i expected specifications

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 7i will feature a 6.5-inch punch-hole display that has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset. It will also sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, Realme 7i will come with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary sensor, ultra-wide lens, macro lens and a B&W lens.

will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery which, as claimed by the company, can offer up to 35 hours of calling. This battery will come with support for 18W Quick Charge.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India


also see

Realme

Realme 7i, Buds Air Pro, 100 W soundbar, new smart TV to launch today in India: How to watch the event live

Oct 07, 2020
Realme 7i, Buds Air Pro, 100 W soundbar, new smart TV to launch today in India: How to watch the event live
Realme 7i with 64 MP quad rear camera setup to launch in India on 7 October: All you need to know

Realme 7i

Realme 7i with 64 MP quad rear camera setup to launch in India on 7 October: All you need to know

Oct 02, 2020
Realme to reportedly launch a new Q-series smartphone on 13 October: All we know

Realme

Realme to reportedly launch a new Q-series smartphone on 13 October: All we know

Sep 28, 2020
Realme 7 with 64 MP quad camera setup will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Realme 7

Realme 7 with 64 MP quad camera setup will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Oct 01, 2020
Realme Narzo 20 to go on sale for the first time today at 12 pm: All you need to know

Realme Narzo 20

Realme Narzo 20 to go on sale for the first time today at 12 pm: All you need to know

Oct 05, 2020
Realme Narzo 10 will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: All you need to know

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10 will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: All you need to know

Sep 29, 2020

science

Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Black Holes

Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Oct 06, 2020
Nobel Prize Medicine 2020 awarded to three researchers for discovery Hepatitis C virus, facilitating a cure

Nobel Prizes 2020

Nobel Prize Medicine 2020 awarded to three researchers for discovery Hepatitis C virus, facilitating a cure

Oct 06, 2020
One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

Journal Access

One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

Oct 02, 2020
SpaceX's Starlink satellites assist emergency responders in Washington with internet

Starlink Internet

SpaceX's Starlink satellites assist emergency responders in Washington with internet

Oct 01, 2020