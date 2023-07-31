Realme Narzo 60 5G Review: Get it for the design and the display

Pros:

– Pretty solid display

– Good day-to-day performance

– Efficient SoC

– Great design

– Great thermal management

Cons:

– No HDR support

– Mono speakers

– Excessive bloatware

– No OIS

– Tough competition from others

– Could have been priced better

Rating: 4/5

Pricing: 19,999 for the tested 8GB + 256GB Variant

Realme has been launching some of the best entry-level phones under their Narzo series. So popular has the series been so far, that despite a few shortcomings, last year’s Narzo 50 series was a fan favourite.

Just like last year, the Realme Narzo 60 5G smartphone offers a pretty decent experience. What really stands out though, is the design. From the looks of it, the device looks like devices that typically cost three to six times more than what the Narzo 60 5G actually does.

The Narzo 60 5G boasts a wide range of features, impressive specifications, and eye-catching aesthetics that are sure to grab attention. However, it also has a few chinks in its iron, especially its software.

So how does the Realme Narzo 60 5G stand today, at a time when the Indian budget smartphone market has become even more competitive and fierce?

Realme Narzo 60 5G Review: The design

The design of the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G is remarkably attractive considering its price. The phone is offered in two colour options: Mars Orange and Cosmic Black. The Mars Orange variant, which we received for review, features a luxurious vegan leather back that feels premium, while the Black version has a matte-textured rear panel.

Although the vegan leather material gives a high-end impression, it would have been better if Realme had placed the Narzo branding differently as it slightly detracts from the overall look. The camera module, positioned in a circular shape, houses two cameras and a flash. At the bottom of this lens module, the words “64MP AI Camera” are engraved. Overall, the design is beautiful, but it lacks an IP rating, which may be a concern for some individuals.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G has witnessed a significant improvement in terms of quality. It no longer feels like a budget device; instead, it resembles a mid-range smartphone.

The display of the phone has minimal bezels, which are well-balanced, except for the slightly thick chin that somewhat diminishes the premium look of the screen. A small punch-hole cutout is present for the selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 60 5G Review: The display

The Realme Narzo 60 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1080X2400. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. You also get support for 90Hz refresh rate and 20,000 levels of Automatic Brightness adjustment which makes using the device easy on the eyes.

Although the display lacks HDR capabilities it is still vibrant and punchy enough to enjoy watching videos and OTT shows.

The display of Realme Narzo 60 5G is vibrant, sharp, and remarkably clear, even when used under direct sunlight. It provides no difficulties when it comes to reading content or playing games outdoors.

The optical in-display fingerprint sensor, although slightly slower than optimal, performed adequately in our testing. The FHD+ resolution of the display offers ample crispness, especially considering the device’s price range. The colours are vivid, and the details are sharp, enhancing the overall visual experience.

The AMOLED panel is surrounded by thin bezels on three sides, contributing to a sleek look. However, there is a noticeable thicker chin at the bottom, which prevents the display from delivering a fully immersive viewing experience.

Furthermore, you also get the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certificate, which makes the device even easier on your eyes.

Realme Narzo 60 5G Review: The camera

The Realme Narzo 60 5G features a dual AI camera setup at the rear, although only of them does anything meaningful. The primary camera boasts a 64MP sensor with an f/1.79, 25mm wide lens, which handles most of the tasks. In addition, there is a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens for portraits, although it’s better if you just stick to the primary camera.

The front-facing camera on the Realme Narzo 60 5G is a 16MP sensor. You get various shooting options such as night mode, portrait mode, video, HDR, AI, and more.

In terms of photo quality, the images are sharp and vibrant, especially when using the full 64MP mode. The bokeh effect in portrait mode appears natural and smooth, with good detail in the focused area. The device generally performs well, although there were occasional instances of missed focus.

The photos captured by the Narzo 60 5G turned out to be really good for the most part. The device exhibits a solid dynamic range, and retains details well, with vibrant colours, which are slightly oversaturated.

Even in the dark, colours remain pleasing, the dynamic range is satisfactory, and the level of detail is adequate. Some amount of noise is present, but it is not excessive considering the device’s price range. Enabling the Nightscape mode helps reduce noise, although it can introduce a slightly unnatural appearance to the photos.

As for video recording, both the front and rear cameras are capable of capturing crisp footage, although the resolution is limited to 1080p at 30 FPS.

Realme Narzo 60 5G Review: The performance, software experience and UI

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. It is an octa-core SoC that is made using the 7nm process and has a maximum clock speed of 2.2 GHz. For storage, you get up to 256GB onboard storage, which can be expanded to up to 1TB using a microSDXC card. For RAM, you get 8GB of LPDDR4X, which can be further expanded by another 8 gigs, using RAM extension. For our tests, we got the 256GB + 8GB variant.

The Dimensity 6020 is a relatively new SoC, and is very similar to the Dimensity 810, at least on paper. However, the newer SoC performs marginally better than the Dimensity 810. Considering the Narzo 60 5G’s price range, the processor delivers pretty decent performance.

The performance of the Realme Narzo 60 is pretty solid in day-to-day usage. Although users won’t be setting any benchmark records for its category, at no point in time did we feel that the device had any lags or performance issues.

In terms of real-world gaming performance, the phone provided smooth gameplay with consistent frame rates at medium graphics settings, and it did not experience significant heating during extended gaming sessions.

However, you cannot enjoy all of that performance thanks to the overwhelming bloatware that you get. The number of pre-installed apps is overwhelming, and the user interface experience is further marred by excessive pop-up notifications and “suggested apps” folders.

Overall, the Realme Narzo 60 delivers a smooth and reliable performance in the sub-₹20K price segment. While it may not be a revolutionary device, it provides a decent experience.

Realme Narzo 60 5G Review: The battery

The battery life of the Narzo 60 5G is highly impressive. Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, coupled with the power-efficient nature of the SoC and the use of a Super AMOLED display, the device delivers fantastic battery performance.

During our tests, with 70 per cent brightness, we got over 10 hours of screen-on time and over 14 hours of overall usage time. Typical usage scenarios such as video streaming, web browsing, gaming, emails, and conference calls do not significantly drain the battery, eliminating the need for frequent charging.

However, if the need to charge arises, the Narzo 60 5G supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. This feature enables the device to charge from 1 per cent to over 50 per cent in approximately 29 minutes, ensuring a quick recharge when necessary.

Realme Narzo 60 5G Review: Verdict

In the highly saturated sub-Rs 20,000 budget smartphone category in India, manufacturers must be cautious when cutting costs. The Realme Narzo 60 5G stands as a solid performer overall and offers great value for the price.

However, it faces tough competition not only from other brands but even within the Realme lineup itself.

Nevertheless, we have no hesitation in recommending the Narzo 60 5G to individuals seeking a 5G-enabled phone without exceeding a budget of Rs 18,000. The device features a highly responsive screen that produces vibrant colours, delivering an enjoyable visual experience. It also provides a balanced and well-rounded performance in various aspects.