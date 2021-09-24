Friday, September 24, 2021Back to
Realme Narzo 50 Series, Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-inch to launch today in India a 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Realme Narzo 50A will come with a 50 MP triple rear camera setup and a 6,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2021 10:48:05 IST

Realme is geared up to launch a new smartphone series called Realme Narzo 50 series along with Realme Band 2 and Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch in India today at 12.30 pm. The upcoming Realme Narzo 50 series will include Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50i. They will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 50 series teaser. Image: Realme

Realme launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. You can watch the livestream on the company's social media handles and YouTube page. You can also catch the live updates by tapping on the livestream link embedded below.

Realme Narzo 50 series expected specifications

As per the Realme microsite, Narzo 50A will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with ARM Cortex A75 CPU and Mali G52 GPU. It will feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro lens. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.

The company has not revealed much about Realme Narzo 50i.

Realme Band 2 expected features

Realme Band 2.

As per the microsite, Realme Band 2 will feature a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen that offers 500 nits of brightness and 147 x 320 pixels resolution. It will also come with a real-time heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, 90 sports mode including running, yoga, outdoor walk, hiking, and more.

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch expected features

Realme has confirmed that the smart TV will sport a 32-inch bezel-less LED display that TUV Rheinland low blue light certified. It will come with 20 W dual speakers that support Dolby Audio.

