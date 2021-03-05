tech2 News Staff

Realme launched Narzo 30 series along with a few more products in India recently. The newly-launched smartphone series includes Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro (Review). The highlights of Realme Narzo 30A include MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 6,000 mAh battery. Realme also launched a Realme cooling back clip, Game Controller and Mobile Game Finger Sleeves. Realme Narzo 30A will go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 30A pricing, availability

Realme Narzo 30A comes in two storage variants. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 8,999 and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 9,999. It comes in Laser Black and Laser Blue colour variants.

It will go on its first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 30A specifications

Realme Narzo 30A comes with a 6.5-inch display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor. It comes with an 8 MP front camera for selfies. It is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging. The battery also comes with support for reverse charging.