Ameya Dalvi

Time to create a list of the best phones within a budget of Rs 10,000 for this quarter. This time, we have quite a few new entries as compared to our list from three months ago. As always, we have chosen phones with at least 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage to keep things comfortable. Most of these phones also have excellent battery life, while some even flaunt 48 MP cameras. So, let’s take a look at your top five options under Rs 10,000 this month. Do remember that some of these may be temporarily unavailable in certain areas of the country due to COVID-19-induced restrictions.

Best phones to buy under Rs 10,000 in India (April 2021)

Redmi 9 Prime

The Redmi 9 Prime (review) is still one of the best options available in this budget. It is one of two phones on this list to get a Full HD display. You get a large, 6.53-inch screen protected from scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 SoC and bundles 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal (expandable) storage. This chipset is powerful enough for day-to-day tasks, and is also handy for a bit of gaming, at medium graphics settings.

The Redmi 9 Prime features a quad camera setup at the back. It has a 13 MP primary camera accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Picture quality is more than decent for this segment. An 8 MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls. This phone has a 5,020 mAh battery that can last for a day and a half of moderate use. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top.

Redmi 9 Prime price in India: Rs 9,499 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Realme Narzo 30A

Realme’s Narzo 30A (review) is another well-rounded option on this list. Like most Narzo series phones, it has an eye-catching design. This stylish phone has a large, 6.5-inch HD+ display with a drop notch, but strangely, unlike the Narzo 20A, there is no mention of any Corning Gorilla Glass protection. In terms of processing power, this smartphone does slightly better than the Redmi 9 Prime, courtesy of a Mediatek Helio G85 chip. You get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage to go with it, which can be expanded further with a microSD card.

The camera department at the back includes a 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP monochrome camera. You get an 8 MP camera up front to handle selfies and video calls. The Realme Narzo 30A has an even larger 6,000 mAh battery under the hood that keeps the phone powered for up to two days of moderate use. It supports 18 W fast charging, and the necessary charger is bundled. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Realme Narzo 30A price in India: Rs 9,499 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Motorola G10 Power

The Motorola G10 Power is among two phones on this list to flaunt a 48 MP rear camera and with a quad camera setup at the back. Giving the 48 MP primary shooter company are an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. You get an 8 MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls. The main camera supports pixel binning and captures some crisp shots in different lighting conditions that hardly anybody would complain about in this budget. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a drop notch.

It is powered by a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chip, and you get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card. The Motorola G10 Power, too, has a 6,000 mAh battery that keeps it running for close to two days of standard use. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box, and like all Motorola phones, you get a near-stock Android user interface to go with it. If you like stock Android UI, this is the phone for you.

Motorola G10 Power price in India: Rs 9,499 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Micromax IN 1

The new Micromax IN (review) 1 ticks a lot of boxes in this price category to earn our recommendation. For starters, this phone has a large, 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, which is not common for this segment. It is powered by a Mediatek G80 SoC, and you get 4 GB RAM here too, along with 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded. A 5,000 mAh battery keeps it running for over a day and a half of moderate use, and supports 18 W fast charging.

You get triple cameras at the back with a combination of a 48 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. An 8 MP selfie camera is located in a drop notch at the top of the screen. The Micromax IN 1 runs Android 10. If you like phones with large screens and good battery backup, this is the phone for you. Not to mention, it has more-than-decent processing muscle and the camera performance to go with it for this budget.

Micromax IN 1 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy M02s

The Samsung Galaxy M02s retains its spot on our sub-Rs 10,000 list. The phone has an elegant design, despite having a plastic body. The M02s is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC and comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded further to up to 1 TB with a microSD card. It has a 5,000 mAh battery that keeps the phone powered for close to two days of moderate use. You get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a drop notch that hosts a 5MP selfie camera.

The triple camera combination at the back consists of a 13 MP primary camera, 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs Android 10 with Samsung’s OneUI on top. One key element missing here is a fingerprint scanner, but most of the other bases are covered. This may not be the best phone on this list in terms of specifications and features, but remains a good option for brand-conscious buyers on a tight budget.

Samsung Galaxy M02s price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage