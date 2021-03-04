tech2 News Staff

Realme Narzo 30 series that includes Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro debuted in India last week along with a few more products. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. The highlights of the smartphone include Dimensity 800U processor, 8 GB RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery. Realme has announced a Real Upgrade Program for Realme Narzo 30 Pro buyers where they can pay 70 percent of the price and then upgrade it next year by paying 70 percent of the price.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G pricing, availability

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999.

It will go on its first sale today on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 pm. It comes in Sword Black and Blade Silver colour variants.

✅ Powerful Performance

✅ Stunning Design

✅ India’s Most Affordable 5G Smartphone The action-packed #realmeNarzo30Pro5G goes on sale today at 12 PM. Available on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart. Head here: https://t.co/Ywifebdq17 pic.twitter.com/1EjxqhBXCt — realme (@realmemobiles) March 4, 2021

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G specifications

Realme Narzo 30 Pro sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 800U chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with support for dual-SIM. It also sports a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor. It comes with a 16 MP selfie camera. Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30 W fast charging.