tech2 News Staff

After its first sale last week, Realme Narzo 30 Pro will again be available for purchase today at 12 pm. The smartphone will be on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G's USP is its Dimensity 800U processor, 8 GB RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery. At the time of launch, Realme also announced a Real Upgrade Program for Realme Narzo 30 Pro buyers where they can pay 70 percent of the price and then upgrade it next year by paying the rest of the 30 percent.

(Also Read: Realme Narzo 30 Pro review: A capable budget 5G smartphone for the masses)

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G pricing, availability

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. It comes in Sword Black and Blade Silver colour variants.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G specifications

Realme Narzo 30 Pro sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 800U chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with support for dual-SIM. It also sports a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor. It comes with a 16 MP selfie camera. Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30 W fast charging.