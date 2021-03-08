Monday, March 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G to be available for purchase today at 12 pm: All you need to know

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G's USP is its Dimensity 800U processor, 8 GB RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffMar 08, 2021 09:19:50 IST

After its first sale last week, Realme Narzo 30 Pro will again be available for purchase today at 12 pm. The smartphone will be on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G's USP is its Dimensity 800U processor, 8 GB RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery. At the time of launch, Realme also announced a Real Upgrade Program for Realme Narzo 30 Pro buyers where they can pay 70 percent of the price and then upgrade it next year by paying the rest of the 30 percent.

(Also Read: Realme Narzo 30 Pro review: A capable budget 5G smartphone for the masses)

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G pricing, availability

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. It comes in Sword Black and Blade Silver colour variants.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G to be available for purchase today at 12 pm: All you need to know

Realme Narzo 30 Pro Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G specifications

Realme Narzo 30 Pro sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 800U chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with support for dual-SIM. It also sports a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor. It comes with a 16 MP selfie camera. Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30 W fast charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021