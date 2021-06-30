tech2 News Staff

Realme recently launched Realme Narzo 30 4G, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 and Realme smart TV FHD in India. Today, Realme Narzo 30 5G will be available for purchase in India at 12 pm. The highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP triple rear camera setup.

Realme Narzo 30 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

The Realme Narzo 30 5G comes in a sole 6 GB RAM variant, which has been announced at Rs 15,999.

The phone's first sale will be today (30 June) at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com. On the first day of the sale, the Narzo 30 5G can be purchased at Rs 15,499.

Bring home the #realmeNarzo305G & #UnleashPeakPerformance with Introductory Offer, ₹500 Off along with an additional Bank Offer.#FeelThePower Priced at ₹15,999.

1st sale starts at 12 PM on 30th June on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart.

*T&C Applyhttps://t.co/s2Vft3DWE8 pic.twitter.com/G8jwJNlTEm — realme (@realmeIndia) June 29, 2021

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications and features

Realme Narzo 30 5G runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Fuelling the Narzo 30 is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W Dart Charge.

For photography, the Narzo 30 offers a 48 MP triple camera setup at the back and a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

Realme Narzo 30 5G mostly has the same specifications as the Narzo 30, except it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, it comes in a sole 6 GB RAM variant.