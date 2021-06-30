Wednesday, June 30, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme Narzo 30 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com

Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffJun 30, 2021 08:50:51 IST

Realme recently launched Realme Narzo 30 4G, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 and Realme smart TV FHD in India. Today, Realme Narzo 30 5G will be available for purchase in India at 12 pm. The highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP triple rear camera setup.

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

The Realme Narzo 30 5G comes in a sole 6 GB RAM variant, which has been announced at Rs 15,999.

The phone's first sale will be today (30 June) at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com. On the first day of the sale, the Narzo 30 5G can be purchased at Rs 15,499.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications and features

Realme Narzo 30 5G runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Fuelling the Narzo 30 is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W Dart Charge.

For photography, the Narzo 30 offers a 48 MP triple camera setup at the back and a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

Realme Narzo 30 5G mostly has the same specifications as the Narzo 30, except it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, it comes in a sole 6 GB RAM variant.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G, Buds Q2, smart TV FHD launched in India: Pricing, early bird offers, more

Jun 24, 2021
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G, Buds Q2, smart TV FHD launched in India: Pricing, early bird offers, more
Realme India launch highlights: Narzo 30 priced starting Rs 12,499, Narzo 30 5G at Rs 15,999, smart TV at Rs 18,999, Buds Q2 at Rs 2,499

Realme

Realme India launch highlights: Narzo 30 priced starting Rs 12,499, Narzo 30 5G at Rs 15,999, smart TV at Rs 18,999, Buds Q2 at Rs 2,499

Jun 24, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021