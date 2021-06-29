Tuesday, June 29, 2021Back to
Realme Narzo 30 4G, Realme smart TV FHD to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

Realme Narzo 30 4G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup and MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.


tech2 News StaffJun 29, 2021 09:07:24 IST

Realme launched a few products including Realme Narzo 30 4G, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2, Realme smart TV FHD last week in India. Realme Narzo 30 4G and Realme smart TV FHD will be available for purchase today at 12 pm. The highlights of the smartphone include the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP triple rear camera setup. The smart TV comes with 24W quad-speakers and uses Dolby audio algorithm.

Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30, Realme smart TV FHD pricing, sale, early bird offer

The Realme Narzo 30 has been launched in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM +64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499.

The smartphone will go on sale today (29 June) at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com.

For day 1 of the sale, Realme has announced an early bird offer on the 4 GB RAM variant, where users can get the device for Rs 11,999. This offer applies only to the 4 GB RAM variant and only on the first day of sale.

The Realme smart TV Full HD has been launched at Rs 18,999, The smart TV, however, will be available for Rs 17,999 as part of an early bird offer. Realme hasn't yet mentioned the duration of the early bird offer.

The first sale for the smart TV kicks off today (29 June) at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com.

Realme Narzo 30 specifications and features

Realme is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. The smartphone comes in a 4 GB RAM and a 6 GB RAM variant. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Fuelling the Narzo 30 is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30 W Dart Charge.

For photography, the Narzo 30 offers a 48 MP triple camera setup at the back and a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

Realme Smart TV FHD specifications and features

The Realme smart TV has a 32-inch Full HD display. It sports 1920x1080p resolution, bezel-less design, a Chroma Boost Picture engine and an 85 percent NTSC wide colour gamut.

For sound, it uses 24W quad-speakers and uses Dolby audio algorithm. It runs on Android TV and fetaures Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


