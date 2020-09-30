Wednesday, September 30, 2020Back to
Realme Narzo 20A with a 5,000 mAh battery to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Realme Narzo 20A is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffSep 30, 2020 09:19:35 IST

Realme launched the Narzo 20 series that includes Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro (Review) recently in India. Today, the least expensive smartphone of the series, Narzo 20A, will go on its first sale on Flipkart and Realme.com. The highlights of this smartphone include its triple rear camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery and 4 GB RAM. The smartphone comes in two storage variants that offer 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage.

Realme Narzo 20A pricing, availability

The Realme Narzo 20A 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,499 and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB is priced at Rs 9,499. The smartphone comes in Victory Blue and Glory Silver colour variants.

Realme Narzo 20A


It will go on sale for the first time today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme's website.

Realme Narzo 20A specifications

Realme Narzo 20A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 12 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP "retro" sensor. For selfies, it features an 8 MP front camera.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging.

