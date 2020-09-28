tech2 News Staff

Realme launched the Narzo 20 series in India, earlier this month. The second-generation Narzo series includes Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro, and Narzo 20A. The Narzo 20 Pro went on sale for the first time last week. Today, 28 September, the Narzo 20 Pro will be available for purchase for the first time. The smartphone will go on sale at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com. Realme Narzo 20 is priced starting Rs 10,499 in India. From pricing to specifications, here's all you need to know about the smartphone, ahead of its sale.

Realme Narzo 20 pricing

Realme Narzo 20 comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 10,499 and the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,499. It will be available for purchase today, at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

The Narzo 20 features a 6.5-inch mini drop display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. It is powered by a Helio G85 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

It sports a 48 MP triple camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro lens. For selfies, you will get an 8 MP front camera.

The smartphone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging and reverse charging. To give you longer battery life, the Narzo 20 comes with features like App quick freeze, Super power-saving mode, and more.