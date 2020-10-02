Friday, October 02, 2020Back to
Realme Narzo 20 Pro with up to 8 GB RAM to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with up to 8 GB RAM and it's highest configuration variant is priced at Rs 16,999.


tech2 News StaffOct 02, 2020 08:39:23 IST

Last week, Realme launched the new Narzo 20 series in India. The series includes three smartphones – Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro. Today, the Narzo 20 Pro (Review), will go on sale today. The smartphone comes with up to 8 GB RAM and it's highest configuration variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The Narzo 20 Pro will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: Pricing

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro, as mentioned, comes in two RAM and storage variants:

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 14,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 16,999

The smartphone comes in White Knight and Black Ninja colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications

Realme Narzo 20 Pro sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Helio G95 processor and offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

It comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. It features a 16 MP Sony IMX471 front camera for selfies.

The Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W SuperDart Charge.

