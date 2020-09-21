Monday, September 21, 2020Back to
Realme Narzo 20 Series Launch LIVE Updates: Narzo 20 features a 6,000 mAh battery, sports 18W Type-C fast charging

tech2 News StaffSep 21, 2020 12:42:12 IST

The Realme Narzo 20 series is expected to run on the latest Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 20 is powered by a MediaTek Gelio G85 processor

  • 12:39 (IST)

    To give you a longer battery life, the Narzo 20 comes with features like App quick freeze, Super power saving mode, and more.

    The Narzo 20 also supports reverse charging. It also comes with 18W Type-C fast charging.

  • 12:38 (IST)

    The Narzo 20 sports a 6,000 mAh battery

  • 12:37 (IST)

    The Narzo 20 series smartphones come in a silver and blue colour option

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Realme is launching Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro today

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the new Narzo brand logo 

  • 12:31 (IST)

    The webcast is now live...

    Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has taken over. 

  • 12:24 (IST)

    The Narzo 20 series launch will kick off at 12.30 pm IST

    You can tune in to Realme's Youtube channel and other social media accounts to watch the event live

  • 11:54 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 20 series launch today 

    Realme is hosting a virtual launch event at 12.30 pm IST today to launch the new Narzo 20 series in India. Follow our liveblog to catch all the updates from the launch event. 

At a virtual launch event at 12.30 pm IST, Realme is scheduled to launch the Narzo 20 series in India today. The second Narzo series of smartphones is expected to include the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro smartphones. Realme will be live streaming the launch event on its YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

From what we know so far, the Realme Narzo series will run the latest Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro have also been teased to feature a quad-camera setup, whereas the Narzo 20A will come with a triple camera setup at the rear.

Realme Narzo 20

Realme Narzo 20 series expected specifications

As per the invites sent out by Realme, out of the three upcoming smartphones, only two will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. One model will come with a triple rear camera setup that will be placed in a square module (might be Narzo 20), the second model will also feature a triple camera setup placed in a vertical module (likely to be Narzo 20A). The third model will come with a quad-camera setup, expected to be Narzo 20 Pro.

According to Realme, the smartphones will run on the new realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. As per the company microsite, the three models will come with a punch-hole display.

A previous report also suggests that Narzo 20A may offer up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and is likely to be available in Victory Blue and Glory Silver colour variants. Realme Narzo 20 is likely to come in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. The Narzo 20 Pro is expected to come in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. It is likely to come in Black Ninja and White Knight colour variants.



