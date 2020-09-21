tech2 News Staff

The Realme Narzo 20 series, that includes Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro, have launched in India today. The company has also announced the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 with features like an always-on display, floating windows and more.

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro pricing, availability

The Realme Narzo 20A 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,499 and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB is priced at Rs 9,499. It will go on sale on 30 September at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 20 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 10,499 and the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost Rs 11,499. It will be available for purchase on 28 September on Flipkart.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro also comes in two variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB is priced at Rs 16,999. It will go on sale on 25 September on Flipkart.

Meet the Most Powerful 65W Charging Smartphone with Helio G95 Gaming Processor, 48MP AI Quad Camera, 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display & more.#SpeedOfDart Starting at ₹14,999 Sale of #realmeNarzo20Pro at 12 PM, 25th Sep on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.https://t.co/MSv1u60UXM pic.twitter.com/aC8GIV5gMB — realme (@realmemobiles) September 21, 2020

Realme Narzo 20A specifications

Realme Narzo 20A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage.

It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 12 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP "retro" sensor. For selfies, it features an 8 MP front camera.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

The Narzo 20 features a 6.5-inch mini drop display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. It is powered by a Helio G85 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

It sports a 48 MP triple camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro lens. For selfies, you will get an 8 MP front camera.

The smartphone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging and reverse charging. To give you longer battery life, the Narzo 20 comes with features like App quick freeze, Super power-saving mode, and more.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications

Realme Narzo 20 Pro sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Helio G95 processor and offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

It comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. It features a 16 MP Sony IMX471 front camera for selfies.

The Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W SuperDart Charge.

Realme UI 2.0 features

Realme UI 2.0 lets you customise your own global theme colours and also gives users access to third-party launchers. Realme has also made improvements to the dark mode. Realme UI 2.0 features a floating window for multi-tasking.

Introducing the Deep Sea Privacy Plan, the #realmeUI 2.0 features an Invisible Door, Private Space and a Security Shield so that you can share your creativity without worrying about the safety of your personal data and privacy. pic.twitter.com/6Kyry8rYIN — realme (@realmemobiles) September 21, 2020

Realme UI 2.0's first rollout will begin with Realme X50 Pro.