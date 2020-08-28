Friday, August 28, 2020Back to
Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm: Pricing, specifications and features

Realme Narzo 10A is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffAug 28, 2020 08:30:31 IST

Last month, after months of delay, Realme finally announced its new gaming smartphone series in India called Narzo. Under the series, two smartphones were launch – Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.

Of the two, Narzo 10A is a more affordable one, with a sub-10K price tag, and it will be available for purchase starting at 12 pm today (28 August).

Realme Narzo 10A pricing

Realme Narzo 10A  now comes in two storage variants: 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 8,999 and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 9,999.

It is available in So Blue and So White colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart and Realme's website.

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm: Pricing, specifications and features

Narzo 10a

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch screen and packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging, though it will need an OTG cable – basically it will work like a power bank. In the camera department, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes 12 MP primary lens, one portrait lens and a macro lens. On the front, it comes with a 5 MP selfie camera. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB internal storage.

