Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Pricing, sales offers, more

Realme Narzo 10A is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffMay 22, 2020 09:24:57 IST

Realme Narzo series that includes Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A debuted in India last week. Today, Narzo 10A will go on its first sale today on Flipkart and the company's website. Narzo 10A comes with 3 GB RAM and houses a 5,000 mAh battery.

The high-end variant Narzo 10 went on its first sale this week only. It is priced at Rs 11,999.

Realme Narzo 10A pricing, sale offers

Realme Narzo 10A comes in a sole 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 8,499. It is available in So Blue and So White colour variants.

(Also read: Realme Buds Air Neo to launch along side Realme TV and smartwatch on 25 May

 

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Pricing, sales offers, more

Narzo 10A

The smartphone will go on sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart and Realme's website.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch screen and packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging, though it will need an OTG cable – basically it will work like a power bank. In the camera department, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes 12 MP primary lens, one portrait lens and a macro lens. On the front, it comes with a 5 MP selfie camera. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

