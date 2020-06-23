tech2 News Staff

Realme's Narzo smartphone series, which includes the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A, made its debut in India in mid-May. Both the smartpphones will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and the company's website. Narzo 10A has got a new storage variant that offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Realme Narzo 10A, Narzo 10 pricing, sale offers

Realme Narzo 10A now comes in two storage variants: 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 8,499 and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 9,999.

Realme Narzo 10 comes in a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and will cost you Rs 11,999. It will be available in two colour variants: That Green and That White.

Narzo 10A

The smartphones will go on sale at 12 noon today on Flipkart and the company's website.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch screen and packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging, though it will need an OTG cable – basically it will work like a power bank. In the camera department, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes 12 MP primary lens, one portrait lens and a macro lens. On the front, it comes with a 5 MP selfie camera. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

Realme Narzo 10 sports a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display and is powered by Helio G80 chipset. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it features a quad-camera setup at the back that has a 48 MP primary lens, a portrait lens, a macro lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it features a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.