Realme Narzo 10A, Narzo 10 to go on sale at 12 noon on Flipkart today: Pricing, sales offers, more

Realme Narzo 10A is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffJun 23, 2020 11:09:13 IST

Realme's Narzo smartphone series, which includes the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A, made its debut in India in mid-May. Both the smartpphones will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and the company's website. Narzo 10A has got a new storage variant that offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Realme Narzo 10A, Narzo 10 pricing, sale offers

Realme Narzo 10A  now comes in two storage variants: 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 8,499 and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 9,999.

Realme Narzo 10 comes in a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and will cost you Rs 11,999. It will be available in two colour variants: That Green and That White.

Realme Narzo 10A, Narzo 10 to go on sale at 12 noon on Flipkart today: Pricing, sales offers, more

Narzo 10A

The smartphones will go on sale at 12 noon today on Flipkart and the company's website.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch screen and packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging, though it will need an OTG cable – basically it will work like a power bank. In the camera department, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes 12 MP primary lens, one portrait lens and a macro lens. On the front, it comes with a 5 MP selfie camera. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

Realme Narzo 10 sports a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display and is powered by Helio G80 chipset. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it features a quad-camera setup at the back that has a 48 MP primary lens, a portrait lens, a macro lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it features a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a  5,000 mAh battery.

