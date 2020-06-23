tech2 News Staff

Realme's Narzo smartphone series, which includes the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A, made its debut in India in mid-May. The Narzo 10A is expected to go on sale today for the second time on Flipkart and the company's website. Narzo 10A comes with 3 GB RAM and houses a 5,000 mAh battery.

The high-end variant, the Realme Narzo 10, went on its first sale in mid-May, priced at Rs 11,999. It doesn't appear to be part of today's sale on Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 10A pricing, sale offers

Realme Narzo 10A comes in a sole 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 8,499. It is available in So Blue and So White colour variants.

The smartphone is expected to go on sale at 12 noon today on Flipkart and the company's website.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch screen and packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging, though it will need an OTG cable – basically it will work like a power bank. In the camera department, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes 12 MP primary lens, one portrait lens and a macro lens. On the front, it comes with a 5 MP selfie camera. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.