Realme Narzo 10 to go on its first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at Rs 11,999

Realme Narzo 10 is powered by Helio G80 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffMay 18, 2020 09:41:54 IST

After a long delay due to the lockdown in the country, Realme Narzo series that includes Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A finally debuted in India last week. Today, the higher variant of the series―Narzo 10―is going on sale for the first time in India.

Realme Narzo 10A that is priced at Rs 8,499 will be available for purchase in India on 22 May on Flipkart and Realme's website.

Realme Narzo 10 pricing, sale

Realme Narzo 10 comes in a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and will cost you Rs 11,999. It will be available in two colour variants: That Green and That White.

Realme Narzo 10 to go on its first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at Rs 11,999

Narzo 10

The sale will commence at 12.00 pm today on Flipkart and Realme.com. To recall, buyers living in the green, orange zones and red zones can buy the phone as smartphones come under non-essential items whose delivery is not yet allowed in the containment zones of the country.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

Realme Narzo 10 sports a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display and is powered by Helio G80 chipset. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it features a quad-camera setup at the back that has a 48 MP primary lens, a portrait lens, a macro lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it features a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a  5,000 mAh battery.

