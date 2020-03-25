Wednesday, March 25, 2020Back to
Realme Narzo 10, 10A launch delayed due to nationwide lockdown in the country

Narzo smartphone series will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and will feature a 6.5 inch display.


tech2 News StaffMar 25, 2020 10:53:32 IST

Realme's upcoming Narzo smartphone series was scheduled to debut in India tomorrow  (26 March) but because of the 21-days nationwide lockdown, it has been delayed. No revised date has been announced yet.

The new Narzo series will include Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.

Realme Narzo 10, 10A launch delayed due to nationwide lockdown in the country

Narzo smartphone series. Image: Flipkart

As per a tweet by Realme India head, Madhav Sheth, the launch of the Narzo series is postponed until further notice. All upcoming launches are suspended.

The two smartphones have also appeared on Flipkart. The teaser reveals that the smartphones will house a massive 5,000 mAh battery. In addition to this, it is also revealed that they will come with a single speaker and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphones of the series will feature a 6.5-inch large display and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As per the teaser, the smartphone might come with a waterdrop notch.

According to the previous report, the Narzo 10 will sport triple rear camera setup and Narzo 10A will feature a quad rear camera setup. The two smartphones will come in blue and green colour options.

A tipster Mukul Sharma has hinted on twitter that Realme Narzo 10 and 10A are likely to be powered by Mediatek Helio G70 and G80 processors respectively. It is expected that both smartphones might be priced around 10k.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


