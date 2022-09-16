FP Staff

Realme launched a new phone in India today, called the GT Neo 3T. The new device is an addition to the existing GT Neo series from Realme. Just like the GT Neo 2, the GT Neo 3T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

The device comes equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display, eight 5G bands and a number of neat features. Realme plans on taking on the likes of the Poco F4 5G, IQOO Neo 6 5G, and more as Rivals.

We take a look at the specifications, pricing, and launch offers that Realme is providing with the GT Neo 3T.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T features a 6.62-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The display panel has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 92.6% screen-to-body ratio.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 with Kryo 585 CPU and Adreno 650 GPU. The SoC has been combined with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device can take two nano-SIMs and supports eight 5G bands for connectivity. Other connectivity options include NFC and dual-channel WiFi.

As for the cameras, we get a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 64MP primary sensor, along with an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. We also get a 16MP wide-angle selfie camera on the front.

The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W SuperDart charge support. The company claims that the smartphone can get charged from 0% to 50% in 12 minutes.

The device is running on the Realme UI 3 (based on Android 13) and Realme will be providing two years of system and three years of security updates for the phone.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Pricing, availability and launch offers

The GT Neo 3T comes in three colours – Dash White, Drifting Yellow, and Shade Black. It is available in three storage variants – 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 29,999, 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 31,999, and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 33,999. Those interested can purchase the phone from the company’s online store, Flipkart and other mainline channels.

The device will be available from September 23, 12:00 PM. On the day of the launch, Realme will be offering discounts of up to Rs 7000. This means that the base variant of the Realme GT Neo 3T will be available for as low as Rs 22,999.