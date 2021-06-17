FP Trending

Tech company Realme has launched a smart robot vacuum cleaner, smart watches and has announced the launch of other products. These products were launched at Realme’s first international launch event of the year. The virtual event was held on 15 June. The company revealed smartwatches Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Watch 2 along with a vacuum cleaner called Robot Vacuum. It also launched the smartphone Relame GT.

Realme has also shared a glimpse of its tablet and laptop, Realme Book, at the launch event. According to the report, the design of the upcoming Realme laptop looks similar to Apple’s MacBook. However, Realme has invited fans to collaborate on the design so it is expected that the final Realme design will be different.

The Robot Vacuum is the first product of the TechLife lineup by Realme. Equipped with a mopping power of 3000Pa, it has 38 sensors for mapping and navigation. Robot Vacuum has a 2-in-1 vacuum-mop and is priced at € 299, which is about Rs 26,465. According to the company, the vacuum cleaner has an accuracy rate of 98 percent when judging relative positions.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro launched at the event comes with a sensor to monitor oxygen saturation in blood. Like several smartwatches, it has sensors for heart rate detection. With a 390mAh battery, the Realme Watch 2 Pro has a battery life of 14 days.

While the screen size of the Watch 2 Pro is 1.75-inch, Realme Watch 2 has a 1.4-inch display. The Watch 2 Pro is priced at GBP 69.99 which is about Rs 7,225 while Watch 2 costs GBP 49.99, equivalent to Rs 5,160.