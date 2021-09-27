Monday, September 27, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme launches Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i, Realme Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-inch in India: Specs, pricing, availability

Realme Narzo 50A is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and features a 50 MP triple rear camera setup.


FP TrendingSep 27, 2021 16:54:01 IST

Realme, at a recent event, has introduced the new Narzo 50 series, the Realme Band 2, and a new 32-inch Realme Smart TV Neo in India. The new Narzo 50 series consists of the Narzo 50A and the Narzo 50i and both of them fall in the affordable price range.

The Narzo 50A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip. It comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 4 GB/64 GB and 4 GB/128 GB. There are three rea cameras: a 50 MP main camera, a 2 MP portrait lens, and a 2 MP macro camera. The front camera stands at 8 MP.

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A

The device is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It gets a back-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and more. It comes in Oxygen Blue and Oxygen Green colours.

The Narzo 50i gets a 6.5-inch display and an octa-core processor Unisoc 9863 processor. It comes in two variants: 2 GB/32 GB and 4 GB/64 GB. The device features an 8 MP AI main camera and a 5 MP front camera. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging and runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It comes in Mint Green and Carbon Black colour variants.

Realme Narzo 50i.

Realme Narzo 50i.

The Realme Narzo 50A is priced at Rs 11,499 (4 GB/64 GB) and Rs 12,499 (4 GB/128 GB). The Narzo 50i is priced at Rs 7,499 (2 GB/32 GB) and Rs 8,999 (4 GB/64 GB). Both will be available to buy via Realme.in, Flipkart, and mainline retail stores, starting 7 October.

Realme Band 2 price, features

The Realme Band 2 comes with a 1.4-inch large colour display with a screen resolution of 167 x 320 pixels and up to 50 dial faces. It comes with a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate sensor, and 15 sports modes that can be increased to 90 via an OTA update.

Realme Band 2.

Realme Band 2.

The fitness band is backed by a 240 mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 12 days and supports smart AIoT control to control IoT devices such as earphones, speakers, light bulbs, and more. It is water-resistant up to 50m.

The Realme Band 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and is now available to buy via Flipkart, the company's website, and retail stores.

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch price, features

The Realme Smart TV Neo is the latest affordable smart TV. It comes with a 32-inch bezel-less LED screen that comes with Chroma Boost Picture Engine and TUV Rheinland certification. It is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek processor and comes equipped with 20W dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

It supports features such as Quick Cast, built-in YouTube, multiple connectivity and ports, and more. The smart TV is priced at Rs 14,999 and will be available to buy, starting October 3 from realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme

Realme Narzo 50 Series, Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-inch to launch today in India a 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Sep 24, 2021
Realme Narzo 50 Series, Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-inch to launch today in India a 12.30 pm: How to watch it live
Realme 8i with MediaTek Helio G96 chipset to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

Realme 8i

Realme 8i with MediaTek Helio G96 chipset to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

Sep 14, 2021
Realme TV Stick to be launched in India during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale

Realme

Realme TV Stick to be launched in India during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale

Sep 14, 2021
Realme 8s 5G with MediaTek 810 SoC to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

Realme 8s 5G

Realme 8s 5G with MediaTek 810 SoC to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

Sep 13, 2021
Realme Watch 2 Pro Review: A feature-packed fitness watch with GPS for under Rs 5,000

Realme Watch 2 Pro

Realme Watch 2 Pro Review: A feature-packed fitness watch with GPS for under Rs 5,000

Sep 27, 2021
Realme Smart TV Full HD 32 Review: A rare Full HD TV of this screen size with sharp visuals

Realme Smart TV Full HD 32 Review

Realme Smart TV Full HD 32 Review: A rare Full HD TV of this screen size with sharp visuals

Sep 13, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021