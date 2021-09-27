FP Trending

Realme, at a recent event, has introduced the new Narzo 50 series, the Realme Band 2, and a new 32-inch Realme Smart TV Neo in India. The new Narzo 50 series consists of the Narzo 50A and the Narzo 50i and both of them fall in the affordable price range.

The Narzo 50A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip. It comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 4 GB/64 GB and 4 GB/128 GB. There are three rea cameras: a 50 MP main camera, a 2 MP portrait lens, and a 2 MP macro camera. The front camera stands at 8 MP.

The device is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It gets a back-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and more. It comes in Oxygen Blue and Oxygen Green colours.

The Narzo 50i gets a 6.5-inch display and an octa-core processor Unisoc 9863 processor. It comes in two variants: 2 GB/32 GB and 4 GB/64 GB. The device features an 8 MP AI main camera and a 5 MP front camera. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging and runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It comes in Mint Green and Carbon Black colour variants.

The Realme Narzo 50A is priced at Rs 11,499 (4 GB/64 GB) and Rs 12,499 (4 GB/128 GB). The Narzo 50i is priced at Rs 7,499 (2 GB/32 GB) and Rs 8,999 (4 GB/64 GB). Both will be available to buy via Realme.in, Flipkart, and mainline retail stores, starting 7 October.

Realme Band 2 price, features

The Realme Band 2 comes with a 1.4-inch large colour display with a screen resolution of 167 x 320 pixels and up to 50 dial faces. It comes with a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate sensor, and 15 sports modes that can be increased to 90 via an OTA update.

The fitness band is backed by a 240 mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 12 days and supports smart AIoT control to control IoT devices such as earphones, speakers, light bulbs, and more. It is water-resistant up to 50m.

The Realme Band 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and is now available to buy via Flipkart, the company's website, and retail stores.

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch price, features

The Realme Smart TV Neo is the latest affordable smart TV. It comes with a 32-inch bezel-less LED screen that comes with Chroma Boost Picture Engine and TUV Rheinland certification. It is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek processor and comes equipped with 20W dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Experience extraordinary visuals with the #realmeSmartTV4K series! Its Chroma Boost Picture Engine ensures immersive colours & brightness in visuals for truly cinematic entertainment.#HomeCinemaWithVoiceAssistant Buy now: https://t.co/5mvf2dVmW3 pic.twitter.com/XqVCfWXJFf — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) September 26, 2021

It supports features such as Quick Cast, built-in YouTube, multiple connectivity and ports, and more. The smart TV is priced at Rs 14,999 and will be available to buy, starting October 3 from realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels.