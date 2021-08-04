FP Trending

Realme has finally introduced the MagDart magnetic wireless charging solution, which is a first for the Android ecosystem. The charging solution has been inspired by Apple's MagSafe charging solution that was launched with the iPhone 12 series last year.

The MagDart magnetic wireless charging ecosystem involves a number of charging solutions. The includes the 50 W fast magnetic charging, which will be the world's first. It will make its entry on the Realme Flash. It is also expected to be seen on the Realme GT, which will launch in India on 18 August.

With this, the 4,500 mAh battery on the Realme Flash is claimed to reach from 0 percent to 100 percent in less than an hour, which is similar to how the company's 50 W wired fast charging works. The 50 W MagDart charger comes with an active air cooling system to keep things cool.

Meet the #MagDart crew in motion!

Leap to #MagForFuture and experience Ultra Fast Magnetic Wireless Charging. pic.twitter.com/HfX46PySk3 — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) August 3, 2021

Realme has also introduced a 15 W MagDart charger, which is termed the thinnest magnetic wireless charger. This can charge a 4,500mAh battery fully in about 90 minutes.

A 2-in-1 MagDart Power Bank is also a part of the ecosystem. It comes with a charging base that can act as a power bank charger. So, users can charge both their phones and the power bank at the same time. In case you want to charge the phone while travelling, the base can be removed.

Additionally, the company has introduced the MagDart Beauty Light for portrait images. It can be connected to the phone, from which it can source the power to operate. It also has a MagDart wallet, which can hold up to three credit/debit cards and become a stand for people to watch easily watch movies and shows.

There will also be a MagDart case for the GT, much like the cases by Apple. The cases will come with support for the MagDart tech and help people charge their phones on the go. More cases for other Realme phones could be launched too.

