Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G expected specifications and features

The Narzo 30 series has also already been launched in the Malaysian market.

Going by the Malaysian variants, we can expect Realme Narzo 30 to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and offer 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It is likely to run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0.

As for the camera, Realme Narzo 30 4G is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, a 2 MP B&W sensor. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 30 W fast charging.

The 5G variant is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, offer 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage and the 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W charging.