Realme is collaborating with lifestyle brand Dizo to launch Realme Hair Dryer, Beard Trimmer Series in India on 1 July

Realme will also launch Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones with 11.2 mm driver and in black and blue colour options.


tech2 News StaffJun 28, 2021 15:50:09 IST

Realme has announced that it is teaming up with Dizo lifestyle brand to launch its "TechLife universe". Under the partnership, Realme is launching the first set of products at a virtual launch event on 1 July at 12.30 pm IST. The new product line includes Realme Hair Dryer and Realme Beard Trimmer series. In addition to this, Realme Buds 2 Neo will also launch at the event.

Realme Hair Dryer expected specifications

Realme confirms that the upcoming Realme Hair Dryer will come in a white colour option. As per the microsite, it "dries your hair in 5 minutes". The dryer will come with a 19,000 rpm fan speed, 13.9 m/s wind speed and takes up 1,400 W power.

For people concerned about hair damage, it operates at less than 55 degrees of temperature. It features four physical buttons that include Cold Air Button, Soft Air Button and Off. The dryer also comes with inlet mesh, nylon mesh and air inlet grille.

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus expected features

Realme will also launch Realme Beard Trimmer Plus at the event. It will come with "40 different length settings, 10 mm and 20 mm combs with 0.5 mm precision". It will also come with an 800 mAh battery that charges in 120 minutes. With the help of the reversible Type-C charging port, users will be able to charge it via mobile charger or power bank. It will also come with an IPX7 water resistance rating.

Realme Buds 2 Neo expected specifications

As per the company microsite, these earphones will feature silicone earbuds and will come in black and blue colour options. The earphones will come with 11.2 mm drivers.

Users will also be able to attend calls with the help of the microphones in the earphones.

