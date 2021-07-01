Thursday, July 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme Buds 2 Neo, Realme Hair Dryer, Beard Trimmer, Beard Trimmer Plus launched in India

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus comes with '40 different length settings, 10 mm and 20 mm combs with 0.5 mm precision.


tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2021 13:59:57 IST

Realme has launched its first-ever product lineup under the TechLife banner. The new products series include hairdryer and beard trimmer series in India.

Realme TechLife will not only include products by the company itself, but also in partnership with other brands. Realme TechLife is open partner platform and the first company Realme has collaborated with is Dizo.

Today, along with the Realme Hair Dryer, Realme Beard Trimmer Series and Realme Buds 2 Neo, the Dizo GoPods D earbuds and Dizo Wireless neckband were also launched in India.

Realme Hair Dryer

Realme Hair Dryer

Realme Hair Dryer, Realme Beard Trimmer, Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D, Dizo Wireless pricing, availability

Realme Hair Dryer is priced at Rs 1,999 and will go on the first sale on 5 July at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Realme Beard Trimmer is priced at Rs 1,299 whereas Beard Trimmer Plus is priced at Rs 1,999. Both will be available for purchase in India on 5 July at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Realme Buds 2 Neo is priced at Rs 499 in India and will be available in black and blue colour options. It will go on sale today at 2 pm on Amazon India, Flipkart and realme.com.

Dizo GoPods D is priced at Rs 1,599 and will go on sale on 14 July at 12 pm on Flipkart. During the first sale, buyers can get it at Rs 1,399.

Dizo Wireless neckband is launched at Rs 1,499 and will be available at Rs 1,299 during the first sale on 7 July on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Hair Dryer specifications and features

Realme Hair Dryer comes in a white colour option. As per the company, it "dries your hair in 5 minutes". The dryer also comes with a 19,000 rpm fan speed, 13.9 m/s wind speed and takes up 1,400 W power.
For people concerned about hair damage, it operates at less than 55 degrees of temperature. It features four physical buttons that include Cold Air Button, Soft Air Button and Off. The dryer also comes with inlet mesh, nylon mesh and air inlet grille.

Realme Beard Trimmer, Beard Trimmer Plus features

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus comes with "40 different length settings, 10 mm and 20 mm combs with 0.5 mm precision". It also comes with an 800 mAh battery that charges in 120 minutes. With the help of the reversible Type-C charging port, users will be able to charge it via mobile charger or power bank. The beard trimmer will also come with an IPX7 water resistance rating.

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus

The Realme Beard Trimmer also offers 120 minutes of runtime, a Type-C charging post, self-sharpening blades, among other things.

However, it only comes with 20 comb settings, as against the 40 settings on the Plus variant. It also comes with a single stainless stell blade, as opposed to two on the Beard Trimmer Plus.

Realme Buds 2 Neo specifications and features

Realme Buds 2 Neo houses 11.2 mm dynamic drivers and a 1 m cable. It also features a microphone that will allow users to answer and take calls. It features silicone earbuds and a 90-degree headphone jack. Realme Buds 2 Neo weighs 14 gm.

Dizo Wireless specifications and features

The Dizo wireless comes in four colour variants. It uses the OnePlus Bullet-like magnetic fast pair technology. It is equipped with an 11.2 mm driver with bass boost+ algorithm.

Dizo Wireless. Image: Dizo

Dizo Wireless. Image: Dizo

The neckband features a 150 mAh battery with up to 17 hours of battery life. It supports a Type-C charger. The Dizo Wireless also come with a Game Mode and offer up to 88 ms low latency.

The neckband earphones also come with environmental noise cancellation. It has the IPX4 water resistance certifications. It works with the Realme Link app.

Dizo GoPods D specifications and features

The TWS earbuds use a metallic texture. A single earbud of GoPods D weigh 4.1 g and along with the case, the earbuds weigh 39g. The GoPods D are equipped with a 10 mm bass boost driver and Bluetooth 5.0.

Dizo GoPods D

Dizo GoPods D

The earbuds can offer up to 20 hours of playback time with a charging case, and 5 hours without them. For gamers, the GoPods D comes with a Game Mode wherein it can work with 110 ms latency. The GoPods D also features environmental noise-cancelling and smart touch control. The earbuds are IPX4 water resistant.

Dizo GoPods D features can also be customised using the Realme Link app.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme DIZO

Realme India launch highlights: Realme Buds 2 Neo launched at Rs 499, Beard Trimmer priced starting Rs 1,299, Hair Dryer at Rs 1,999

Jul 01, 2021
Realme India launch highlights: Realme Buds 2 Neo launched at Rs 499, Beard Trimmer priced starting Rs 1,299, Hair Dryer at Rs 1,999
Realme Hair Dryer, Realme Beard Trimmer Plus, Realme Buds 2 Neo to launch today at 12.30 pm in India: How to watch it live

Realme launch event

Realme Hair Dryer, Realme Beard Trimmer Plus, Realme Buds 2 Neo to launch today at 12.30 pm in India: How to watch it live

Jul 01, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021