Realme has launched its first-ever product lineup under the TechLife banner. The new products series include hairdryer and beard trimmer series in India.

Realme TechLife will not only include products by the company itself, but also in partnership with other brands. Realme TechLife is open partner platform and the first company Realme has collaborated with is Dizo.

Today, along with the Realme Hair Dryer, Realme Beard Trimmer Series and Realme Buds 2 Neo, the Dizo GoPods D earbuds and Dizo Wireless neckband were also launched in India.

Realme Hair Dryer is priced at Rs 1,999 and will go on the first sale on 5 July at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Realme Beard Trimmer is priced at Rs 1,299 whereas Beard Trimmer Plus is priced at Rs 1,999. Both will be available for purchase in India on 5 July at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Realme Buds 2 Neo is priced at Rs 499 in India and will be available in black and blue colour options. It will go on sale today at 2 pm on Amazon India, Flipkart and realme.com.

Dizo GoPods D is priced at Rs 1,599 and will go on sale on 14 July at 12 pm on Flipkart. During the first sale, buyers can get it at Rs 1,399.

Dizo Wireless neckband is launched at Rs 1,499 and will be available at Rs 1,299 during the first sale on 7 July on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Hair Dryer specifications and features

Realme Hair Dryer comes in a white colour option. As per the company, it "dries your hair in 5 minutes". The dryer also comes with a 19,000 rpm fan speed, 13.9 m/s wind speed and takes up 1,400 W power.

For people concerned about hair damage, it operates at less than 55 degrees of temperature. It features four physical buttons that include Cold Air Button, Soft Air Button and Off. The dryer also comes with inlet mesh, nylon mesh and air inlet grille.

Realme Beard Trimmer, Beard Trimmer Plus features

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus comes with "40 different length settings, 10 mm and 20 mm combs with 0.5 mm precision". It also comes with an 800 mAh battery that charges in 120 minutes. With the help of the reversible Type-C charging port, users will be able to charge it via mobile charger or power bank. The beard trimmer will also come with an IPX7 water resistance rating.

The Realme Beard Trimmer also offers 120 minutes of runtime, a Type-C charging post, self-sharpening blades, among other things.

However, it only comes with 20 comb settings, as against the 40 settings on the Plus variant. It also comes with a single stainless stell blade, as opposed to two on the Beard Trimmer Plus.

Realme Buds 2 Neo specifications and features

Realme Buds 2 Neo houses 11.2 mm dynamic drivers and a 1 m cable. It also features a microphone that will allow users to answer and take calls. It features silicone earbuds and a 90-degree headphone jack. Realme Buds 2 Neo weighs 14 gm.

Dizo Wireless specifications and features

The Dizo wireless comes in four colour variants. It uses the OnePlus Bullet-like magnetic fast pair technology. It is equipped with an 11.2 mm driver with bass boost+ algorithm.

The neckband features a 150 mAh battery with up to 17 hours of battery life. It supports a Type-C charger. The Dizo Wireless also come with a Game Mode and offer up to 88 ms low latency.

The neckband earphones also come with environmental noise cancellation. It has the IPX4 water resistance certifications. It works with the Realme Link app.

Dizo GoPods D specifications and features

The TWS earbuds use a metallic texture. A single earbud of GoPods D weigh 4.1 g and along with the case, the earbuds weigh 39g. The GoPods D are equipped with a 10 mm bass boost driver and Bluetooth 5.0.

The earbuds can offer up to 20 hours of playback time with a charging case, and 5 hours without them. For gamers, the GoPods D comes with a Game Mode wherein it can work with 110 ms latency. The GoPods D also features environmental noise-cancelling and smart touch control. The earbuds are IPX4 water resistant.

Dizo GoPods D features can also be customised using the Realme Link app.