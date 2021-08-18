tech2 News Staff

Realme is set to launch three new products in India today. These devices include Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition and Realme Book. Notably, RealmeBook Slim will be the company's first laptop in India. The two smartphones have already debuted in China recently whereas the laptop will launch in China today itself.

Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition, RealmeBook Slim laptop launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm today. The livestream link will be available on the company's social media handles. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to watch the event live.

Realme GT 5G expected specifications

Realme GT 5G is likely to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will come with the same details as the global variant and even the same colours – the Realme GT 5G is offered in Blue, Silver, and Racing Yellow colour options.

The phone might pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is paired with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and comes with 256 GB of 3.1 UFS internal storage.

The wait is over, #realmeGTIsHere! Set your alarms for the 'Biggest Launch Of The Year'. Launching #realmeGT series and #realmeBook Slim on our official channels. Watch the livestream: https://t.co/EktiygsWKQ pic.twitter.com/cJJAaxzm79 — realme (@realmeIndia) August 18, 2021

It is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor. It also has a 4,500 mAh battery that will support 65 W fast charging.

So far, there is no confirmation on the actual price, but Sheth stated the Realme GT 5G will not be priced under Rs 30,000. It’s likely that the phone will be positioned in the Rs 30,000-35,000 range.

Realme GT Master Edition expected specifications

Realme GT Master Edition is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC, which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The phone might come with a 6.43-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh status and 360 Hz touch rate. The phone (with support for 65 W fast charging) is expected to house a 4,300 mAh battery.

Take the leap to the top and experience a GreaT life with the #realmeGT Master Edition. 1 day to go for #MasteryBeyondSpeed to be unleashed. Launching at 12:30 PM, tomorrow on our official channels. Watch the livestream: https://t.co/EktiygsWKQ pic.twitter.com/4dUhjTys8r — realme (@realmeIndia) August 17, 2021

This smartphone might feature a triple rear camera that includes a 64 MP primary shooter, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2- MP macro sensor. There are no updates on the Realme GT Master Edition’s expected India price, but in China, it sports a price tag of CNY 2,399, which is roughly Rs 27,600 in our money.

RealmeBook Slim expected specifications

Realme has confirmed that RealmeBook Slim will be 14.9 mm thin and will have a metal body. As for the display, it will feature a 2K Full Vision display that offers 2160 x 1440 pixel resolution.

The wait is over!

Get ready to be a part of our Biggest Launch ever & watch the revolutionary #realmeBook Slim come to life.

Set your launch reminder and share screenshots with #DesignedToEmpower. Launching today at 12:30 PM on our official channels. https://t.co/c2Oj5nNbt3 pic.twitter.com/boFyRLvY9n — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) August 18, 2021

Notably, the laptop will also debut in China today, A tipster with Twitter handle @TechTipster_ revealed that the laptop in China will come with a 14-inch display that offers a 3:2 aspect ratio, 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 chipset. It is likely to offer 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. It might also come with DTS Dual Speakers by Harman Kardon

In terms of connectivity, it is likely to come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port. The laptop is expected to offer 11-hour battery life and the battery might come with support for 65 W charging.