Wednesday, August 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition, RealmeBook Slim laptop to launch today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the event live

Realme's first laptop, RealmeBook Slim is expected to feature a 14-inch display and offer 11-hour battery life.


tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2021 10:42:28 IST

Realme is set to launch three new products in India today. These devices include Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition and Realme Book. Notably, RealmeBook Slim will be the company's first laptop in India. The two smartphones have already debuted in China recently whereas the laptop will launch in China today itself.

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition, RealmeBook Slim laptop launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm today. The livestream link will be available on the company's social media handles. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to watch the event live.

Realme GT 5G expected specifications

Realme GT 5G is likely to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will come with the same details as the global variant and even the same colours – the Realme GT 5G is offered in Blue, Silver, and Racing Yellow colour options.

The phone might pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is paired with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and comes with 256 GB of 3.1 UFS internal storage.

It is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor. It also has a 4,500 mAh battery that will support 65 W fast charging.

So far, there is no confirmation on the actual price, but Sheth stated the Realme GT 5G will not be priced under Rs 30,000. It’s likely that the phone will be positioned in the Rs 30,000-35,000 range.

Realme GT Master Edition expected specifications

Realme GT Master Edition is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC, which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The phone might come with a 6.43-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh status and 360 Hz touch rate. The phone (with support for 65 W fast charging) is expected to house a 4,300 mAh battery.

This smartphone might feature a triple rear camera that includes a 64 MP primary shooter, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2- MP macro sensor. There are no updates on the Realme GT Master Edition’s expected India price, but in China, it sports a price tag of CNY 2,399, which is roughly Rs 27,600 in our money.

RealmeBook Slim expected specifications

Realme has confirmed that RealmeBook Slim will be 14.9 mm thin and will have a metal body. As for the display, it will feature a 2K Full Vision display that offers 2160 x 1440 pixel resolution.

RealmeBook Slim. Image: Realme

RealmeBook Slim. Image: Realme

Notably, the laptop will also debut in China today, A tipster with Twitter handle @TechTipster_ revealed that the laptop in China will come with a 14-inch display that offers a 3:2 aspect ratio, 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 chipset. It is likely to offer 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. It might also come with DTS Dual Speakers by Harman Kardon

In terms of connectivity, it is likely to come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port. The laptop is expected to offer 11-hour battery life and the battery might come with support for 65 W charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme

Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition India launch on 18 August: Check expected prices, specifications here

Aug 05, 2021
Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition India launch on 18 August: Check expected prices, specifications here
Realme introduces magnetic wireless charging tech called MagDart with 15 W and 50 W chargers

Realme

Realme introduces magnetic wireless charging tech called MagDart with 15 W and 50 W chargers

Aug 04, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021