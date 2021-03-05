FP Trending

Realme has launched the Realme GT 5G in China. The smartphone comes with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It features a 3.5 mm audio jack along with strong hardware support. The Realme GT 5G comes in two variants, the base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at CNY 2,799 (Rs 31,500 approximately) and the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant has been announced at CNY 3,299 (Rs 37,000 approximately).

The Realme GT 5G will be available for purchase is China from 10 March. The smartphone comes in blue and silver colour variants. A Vegan Leather edition of the smartphone was also announced.

Realme G5 5G specifications and features

The Realme GT 5G features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen with full HD+ resolution. With Corning Gorilla 5 protection, the device offers 1000 nits peak brightness. The display supports 120 Hz refresh rate and 360 Hz touch sampling rate. There are five different settings that users can choose as per their preferences.

The smartphone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Fuelling the device is a 4,500 mAh battery which supports 65 W fast charging. The device does not support wireless charging.

The phone has two slots for nano-SIM cards but does not support microSD cards. The Realme GT 5G also offers Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi connectivity. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

In the camera section, the GT 5G sports a 64 MP triple camera setup, which also includes an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro camera. At the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera that sits inside a punch hole in the upper left corner of the phone.