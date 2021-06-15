tech2 News Staff

Realme launched the much-awaited Realme GT 5G globally today. The smartphone has already debuted in the China market recently. The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120 Hz refresh rate display and a 64 MP triple rear camera setup. Alongside the smartphone, Realme also launched its first laptop called Realme Book and Realme Pad at the event today.

Realme GT 5G pricing

Realme GT 5G comes in two storage variants. The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at €599 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at € 369. It comes in Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue and Racing Yellow. It will be available in selective countries, including Poland, Spain, Russia, and Thailand with more to follow.

Realme GT 5G specifications

Realme GT 5G features a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate display. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Realme GT 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,5000 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging.