Tuesday, June 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 65 W fast charging support debuts globally

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,5000 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging.


tech2 News StaffJun 15, 2021 17:20:53 IST

Realme launched the much-awaited Realme GT 5G globally today. The smartphone has already debuted in the China market recently. The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120 Hz refresh rate display and a 64 MP triple rear camera setup. Alongside the smartphone, Realme also launched its first laptop called Realme Book and Realme Pad at the event today.

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G pricing

Realme GT 5G comes in two storage variants. The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at €599 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at € 369. It comes in Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue and Racing Yellow. It will be available in selective countries, including Poland, Spain, Russia, and Thailand with more to follow.

Realme GT 5G specifications

Realme GT 5G features a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate display. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Realme GT 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,5000 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme

Realme GT 5G, Realme Book, Realme Pad to launch globally today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Jun 15, 2021
Realme GT 5G, Realme Book, Realme Pad to launch globally today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021