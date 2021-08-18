tech2 News Staff

Realme has launched three new products including Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition and Realme Book Slim laptop in India today. Realme Book Slim laptop is the company's first laptop in the country. The highlights of the two newly launched smartphones include a 6.43-inch AMOLED 120 Hz refresh rate display, 64 MP triple rear camera setup and support for 65 W SuperDart charge. Notably, all three products will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim pricing, availability

Realme GT 5G comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999. It comes in Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue and Racing Yellow colour variants.

It will go on sale on 25 August at 12 pm on Realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.

Realme GT Master Edition comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 25,999, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999. It will be available in Voyager Grey, Luna White and Cosmos Black colour variants.

It will go on sale on 26 August at 12 pm on Realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.

Realme Book Slim laptop comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 56,999. It comes in Real Grey and Real Blue colour variants.

The laptop will be available for purchase on 30 August at 12 pm on Realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.

Realme GT 5G specifications

Realme GT 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of 3.1 UFS internal storage. Users can also choose to expand the RAM virtually up to 7 GB.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro shooter. It comes with a 16 MP selfie camera.

Realme GT is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that will support 65 W fast charging.

Realme GT Master Edition specifications

Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh status and 360 Hz touch rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC, which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

In terms of camera, Realme GT Master Edition comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it sports a 32 MP front camera.

The smartphone houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports a 65 W SuperDart charge.

Realme Book Slim specifications and features

Realme Book Slim features a 14-inch IPS display that offers 2160 x 1440 pixel resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The laptop is 14.9 mm thin and comes with a metal body. It is powered by 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage. It also comes with DTS Dual Speakers by Harman Kardon and a 3-mode backlit keyboard and dual fan storm cooling system.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop features a 3.5 mm headphone jack, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port. Realme Book Slim offers an 11-hour battery life and the battery supports 65 W charging.

Realme has also introduced a new PC Connect feature that allows users to easily connect their smartphone with the laptop. With this, users will be able to access their smartphone apps directly from the laptop. According to the company, "PC Connect can intelligently recognise the file types, and can automatically open the documents stored in users' mobile phones by using the suitable Microsoft Office program on users' laptops."