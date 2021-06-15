tech2 News Staff

Realme is all set to launch three new products at a global launch event today. These products include Realme GT 5G, Realme Book and Realme Pad. With the upcoming laptop and tablet, the company will enter two new product categories. Realme India and Europe head Madhav Sheth announced that Realme GT will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset. He has further hinted that Realme Book will come with a silver colour aluminium body that looks a lot like Apple's MacBooks.

Realme GT 5G, Realme Book, Realme Pad: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 5.30 pm IST. You can watch the event live on Realme's social media handles and YouTube page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.



Realme GT 5G expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in Chine, Realme GT 5G might feature a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate display. It will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and is expected to offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Realme GT 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup. This setup is expected to house a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, it is likely to come with a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 4,5000 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging.

Realme Book expected specifications

As per the images leaked by Android Authority, Realme Book will come with thin bezels that feature Realme branding at the bottom. It is expected to have an aluminium body that sports two USB-C port on the left side. It will also sport two speaker cutouts at the bottom along with cooling cutouts. It is likely to come with Windows 10.

Realme Pad expected specifications

The report further suggests that the tablet is likely to come with a protruding camera bump. It also confirms that the company's first tablet will be named Realme Pad. Notably, the laptop and the tablet are not just Realme's first products in the category but also BBK Electronics'.