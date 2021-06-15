Tuesday, June 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme GT 5G, Realme Book, Realme Pad to launch globally today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Realme India and Europe head Madhav Sheth announced that Realme GT will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset.


tech2 News StaffJun 15, 2021 09:58:58 IST

Realme is all set to launch three new products at a global launch event today. These products include Realme GT 5G, Realme Book and Realme Pad. With the upcoming laptop and tablet, the company will enter two new product categories. Realme India and Europe head Madhav Sheth announced that Realme GT will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset. He has further hinted that Realme Book will come with a silver colour aluminium body that looks a lot like Apple's MacBooks.

Realme GT. Image: Realme China Website

Realme GT. Image: Realme China Website

Realme GT 5G, Realme Book, Realme Pad: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 5.30 pm IST. You can watch the event live on Realme's social media handles and YouTube page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Realme GT 5G expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in Chine, Realme GT 5G might feature a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate display. It will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and is expected to offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Realme GT 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup. This setup is expected to house a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, it is likely to come with a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 4,5000 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging.

Realme Book expected specifications

As per the images leaked by Android Authority, Realme Book will come with thin bezels that feature Realme branding at the bottom. It is expected to have an aluminium body that sports two USB-C port on the left side. It will also sport two speaker cutouts at the bottom along with cooling cutouts. It is likely to come with Windows 10.

Realme Book. Image: Android Authority

Realme Book. Image: Android Authority

Realme Pad expected specifications

The report further suggests that the tablet is likely to come with a protruding camera bump. It also confirms that the company's first tablet will be named Realme Pad. Notably, the laptop and the tablet are not just Realme's first products in the category but also BBK Electronics'.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme

Realme might launch its first Tablet on 15 June; expected to be called Realme Pad or Realme Tab

Jun 10, 2021
Realme might launch its first Tablet on 15 June; expected to be called Realme Pad or Realme Tab

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021