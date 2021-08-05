FP Trending

Realme has finally confirmed the Realme GT 5G – along with the Realme GT Master Edition – will be launched in India on 18 August. Company CEO Madhav Sheth has shared this big update and provided a glimpse at the phone’s specifications and pricing strategy.

On the latest episode of Ask Madhav, Sheth shared the launch details, confirming a virtual launch event for the two phones. So far, it is unclear as to which Master Edition will be launched in India – the Realme GT Master Edition or the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition. Watch the entire episode below.

Earlier in March, the Realme GT 5G was introduced in China, and in other markets overseas in June. The phone will finally be making its way to India this month.

Talking about the specifications of the Realme GT 5G, the phone features a 6.43-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will come with the same details as the global variant and even the same colours – the Realme GT 5G is offered in Blue, Silver, and Racing Yellow colour options.

The phone packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is paired with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and comes with 256 GB of 3.1 UFS internal storage.

It sports a triple rear camera setup, which is headlined by a 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor. It also has a 4,500 mAh battery that will support 65 W fast charging.

So far, there is no confirmation on the actual price, but Sheth stated the Realme GT 5G will not be priced under Rs 30,000. It’s likely that the phone will be positioned in the Rs 30,000-35,000 range.

On the other hand, the Realme GT Master Edition is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC, which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The phone features a 6.43-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh status and 360 Hz touch rate. The phone (with support for 65 W fast charging) has a 4,300 mAh battery.

This smartphone offers a triple rear camera that includes a 64 MP primary shooter, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2- MP macro sensor. There are no updates on the Realme GT Master Edition’s expected India price, but in China, it sports a price tag of CNY 2,399, which is roughly Rs 27,600 in our money.