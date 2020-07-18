Saturday, July 18, 2020Back to
Realme drops hint about ‘big announcement’ at IFA 2020; may launch Realme X3 Pro, say reports

Realme India chief executive Madhav Sheth has said that the smartphone maker is going to make a “big announcement” at IFA20


FP TrendingJul 18, 2020 17:20:08 IST

Realme India chief executive Madhav Sheth has said that the smartphone maker is going to make a “big announcement” at IFA20. The CEO took to Twitter to say, “See you in Europe. Big announcement to come from #realme in #IFA20.”

GizmoChina reported that the company could launch its flagship smartphone, dubbed as Realme X3 Pro at the IFA. Realme could also introduce other products at the international gadgets show. It has recently ventured into the accessories market, so it may come up with products in that segment. Last month, the company unveiled X3 and X3 SuperZoom smartphones in China and India. According to the tech website, if the company launches Realme X3 Pro, it will complete the lineup. The upcoming smartphone may be powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The event has been scheduled from 3 to 5 September. IFA had tweeted that it is welcoming Realme for the first time in Berlin at its special edition.

As per GizChina, Realme recently announced a new strategy with AIoT devices and lifestyle products. It revealed that it is expanding its ecosystem through a new 1+4+N strategy.

It reported, citing a statement by the CEO, that the new 1+4+N strategy stands for one core product – smartphones, 4 smart hubs, and N AIoT products. The smart hub segment includes four product categories — smart TV, smart watch, smart earphones and smart speaker.

GizChina reported quoting the company that “N” refers to its commitment to bringing new AIoT and lifestyle products. The products in this category include chargers, smart locks, smart plugs, smart scale, and more.

