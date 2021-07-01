12:23 (IST)
The Realme launch event will be live in a few minutes from now
You can watch the livestream here:
tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2021 12:21:01 IST
Ahead of the launch event, a Flipkart listing revealed that the Realme Buds 2 Neo will be priced at Rs 599.
11:43 (IST)
Among the handful of products to be announced today, Realme Buds 2 Neo is one Realme has already teased that the earphones will come with an 11.2 mm Dynamic Driver.
10:00 (IST)
Hey there! The launch event will kick off in an hour – 12.30 pm IST But you don't go anywhere! Stay tuned as we look at everything we expect from the launch event today.
Realme has confirmed that Realme Buds 2 Neo will come with 11.2 mm dynamic drivers and a 1 m cable.
Realme, with Dizo, is hosting an event in India today, 1 July, to launch the new 'TechLife Products' in the market. Realme has already teased that at the event, it will unveil the Realme Buds 2 Neo, Realme Hair Dryer and Realme Beard trimmer. The launch even will kick off at 12.30 pm IST and will be streamed live.
Realme will also launch Realme Beard Trimmer Plus at the event. It will come with "40 different length settings, 10 mm and 20 mm combs with 0.5 mm precision". It will also come with an 800 mAh battery that charges in 120 minutes. With the help of the reversible Type-C charging port, users will be able to charge it via mobile charger or power bank. It will also come with an IPX7 water resistance rating.
As per the company microsite, Realme Buds 2 Neo will come with 11.2 mm dynamic drivers and a 1 m cable. It also features a microphone that will allow users to answer and take calls. It features silicone earbuds and a 90-degree headphone jack. Realme Buds 2 Neo weighs 14 gm. A Flipkart listing has revealed that the earbuds might be priced at Rs 599 in India.
Realme confirms that the upcoming Realme Hair Dryer will come in a white colour option. As per the microsite, it "dries your hair in 5 minutes". The dryer will come with a 19,000 rpm fan speed, 13.9 m/s wind speed and takes up 1,400 W power.
For people concerned about hair damage, it operates at less than 55 degrees of temperature. It features four physical buttons that include Cold Air Button, Soft Air Button and Off. The dryer also comes with inlet mesh, nylon mesh and air inlet grille.
