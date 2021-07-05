Monday, July 05, 2021Back to
‘Realme days’ live on Flipkart, smartphones listed at heavy discounts: Check details here

The Realme Days online sale will go on till 9 July; discounts of up to Rs 17,000 available.


FP TrendingJul 05, 2021 19:15:25 IST

Realme has kicked off its 'Realme days' sale, with a number of offers and super-saver deals on many of its smartphones and other gadgets. Customers can avail of these offers starting today, 5 July, and the sale will go on till 9 July on realme.com as well as on Flipkart.

Discounts are available on several smartphones including the realme 7 Pro, realmeX7 Pro 5G, realme narzo 20, realme narzo 30A (3 GB), narzo 30 Pro 5G, realme 7 Pro, realme 8 5G, realme 8, realme 8 Pro, realme X50 Pro 5G, realme X7 5G, realme X7 Pro 5G and realme X7 Max 5G, amongst others.

Realme Narzo 30 5G. Image: Realme India website

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is going with a discount of Rs 2,000. Image: Realme India

The lineup of offers includes a discount of Rs 4,000 on the realme 7 Pro. The realme X50 Pro is listed at a discount of Rs 17,000, while the X7 Pro 5G and realme 7 Pro are available with discounts of Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000, respectively.

Smartphones such as the narzo 30A (3GB) are listed at a discount of Rs 750, while the narzo 30 Pro is available with Rs 1,500 off. The realme C12, realme C15, and realme C15s are all being offered at a discount of Rs 1,000 each on both 3 GB and 4 GB variants.

The realme X7 Pro 5G is available with a discount of Rs 3,000; the realme X7 5G gets a Rs 2,000 discount while the realme X3 SuperZoom can be bought with a discount of Rs 6,000.

Customers can also avail of a ten percent instant discount on SBI credit card and credit EMI purchases of the realme C25, realme 8 5G, realme 8 pro, narzo 20, narzo 30 5G.

