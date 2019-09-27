Friday, September 27, 2019Back to
Realme could possibly launch a Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone soon

Other specs listed for the Realme device include a 6.55-inch display with FHD+ resolution.


Sep 27, 2019

Realme has unleashed a slew of smartphones in India and China over the past couple of months and one more device is confirmed to come this year in December which is the Realme XT 730G, Now some new devices have popped up on a Bluetooth certification website which hints at a flagship-level smartphone from Realme.

Realme.

As per a listing on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) two smartphone with model numbers RMX1993 and RMX1931 have been spotted with the later showing an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.84 GHz. This is in line with the new Kryo CPUs included in the flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. This would suggest that Realme could be looking to make a flagship smartphone which will compete with the Redmi K20 Pro (Review).

Other specs listed for the device include a 6.55-inch display with FHD+ resolution and it also shows that the phone will support 5G. There is also a mention of a 1,950 mAh battery but we believe that it could be most likely a typing error. Software-wise the phone is shown to be running on ColorOS 6.1 which might be based on Android 10.

Realme XT specs

Realme XT (Review) features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2, 340 pixel. It sports a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and comes in three variants —  4 GB RAM + 64 GB, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB and  8 GB RAM + 128 GB. Realme XT runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColoOS 6.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. On the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro camera.

Realme XT houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

 

