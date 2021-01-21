FP Trending

To match MediaTek’s announcement about the launch of the new Dimensity 1200 flagship 5G smartphone chipset, Realme has announced that it will be one of the first brands to introduce a smartphone with the SoC. The smartphone firm has said that new models and even flagships powered by the premium 5G chipsets are going to hit the market in 2021. Powered by the new Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phones will offer AI support, great photography features along with high quality video streaming and game playing ability.

MediaTek has recently launched the new Dimensity 1200 flagship 5G smartphone chipset enhanced with a 6nm advanced production process. The product launch was accompanied by the release of the Dimensity 1100 as well.

The collaboration of Dimensity 1200 with Realme’s phones will not be anything new as MediaTek’s Helio series chipsets were seen in several of Realme’s models in the 4G era. The firm had launched Realme C3 which was powered by the Helio G70 chipset. Similarly, the Narzo 10 came with Helio G80 and Realme 7 with Helio G95 SoC.

A press release by Realme confirmed that this partnership is going to be continued in the 5G era as well. This trend was already seen when Realme became the first brand to launch a 5G smartphone equipped with Dimensity 800U.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President of Realme and CEO at Realme India and Europe, said: "As a 5G leader, Realme is prepared to bring an exceptional 5G smartphone experience with trendsetting design and leap-forward performance to millions of users worldwide”. He added that Realme has closely worked with MediaTek since its inception and they were looking forward to taking their partnership ahead in 2021 as well.

“This year, Realme will be one of the first brands to launch a smartphone equipped with the latest generation of MediaTek’s new Dimensity flagship 5G smartphone chip. We will continue to work closely with MediaTek to foster development, adoption and large-scale popularity of 5G around the world,” the CEO said.