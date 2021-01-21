Thursday, January 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme confirms that it will launch one of the first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset-powered smartphone

MediaTek has recently launched the new Dimensity 1200 flagship 5G smartphone chipset enhanced with a 6nm advanced production process.


FP TrendingJan 21, 2021 11:29:58 IST

To match MediaTek’s announcement about the launch of the new Dimensity 1200 flagship 5G smartphone chipset, Realme has announced that it will be one of the first brands to introduce a smartphone with the SoC. The smartphone firm has said that new models and even flagships powered by the premium 5G chipsets are going to hit the market in 2021. Powered by the new Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phones will offer AI support, great photography features along with high quality video streaming and game playing ability.

Realme confirms that it will launch one of the first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset-powered smartphone

Realme confirmed that this partnership is going to be continued in the 5G era as well.

MediaTek has recently launched the new Dimensity 1200 flagship 5G smartphone chipset enhanced with a 6nm advanced production process. The product launch was accompanied by the release of the Dimensity 1100 as well.

The collaboration of Dimensity 1200 with Realme’s phones will not be anything new as MediaTek’s Helio series chipsets were seen in several of Realme’s models in the 4G era. The firm had launched Realme C3 which was powered by the Helio G70 chipset. Similarly,  the Narzo 10 came with Helio G80 and Realme 7 with Helio G95 SoC.

A press release by Realme confirmed that this partnership is going to be continued in the 5G era as well. This trend was already seen when Realme became the first brand to launch a 5G smartphone equipped with Dimensity 800U.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President of Realme and CEO at Realme India and Europe, said: "As a 5G leader, Realme is prepared to bring an exceptional 5G smartphone experience with trendsetting design and leap-forward performance to millions of users worldwide”. He added that Realme has closely worked with MediaTek since its inception and they were looking forward to taking their partnership ahead in 2021 as well.

“This year, Realme will be one of the first brands to launch a smartphone equipped with the latest generation of MediaTek’s new Dimensity flagship 5G smartphone chip. We will continue to work closely with MediaTek to foster development, adoption and large-scale popularity of 5G around the world,” the CEO said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

MediaTek

MediaTek launches 6nm Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G chipsets: All we know

Jan 21, 2021
MediaTek launches 6nm Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G chipsets: All we know
Gaming Masters: Jio, Mediatek announce a 70-day e-sports tournament, registration ends 9 January

Gaming Masters

Gaming Masters: Jio, Mediatek announce a 70-day e-sports tournament, registration ends 9 January

Jan 07, 2021
Realme Watch S Pro Review: An affordable fitness watch with limited but useful features

Realme Watch S Pro

Realme Watch S Pro Review: An affordable fitness watch with limited but useful features

Jan 15, 2021
Realme Winter sale ends tomorrow: Best deals on Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme X3, Narzo 20 Pro and more

Realme Winter sale

Realme Winter sale ends tomorrow: Best deals on Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme X3, Narzo 20 Pro and more

Jan 08, 2021
Realme RealPublic sale: Best deals on Realme X3, Realme X50 Pro, Smart TVs and more

RealPublic Sale

Realme RealPublic sale: Best deals on Realme X3, Realme X50 Pro, Smart TVs and more

Jan 21, 2021
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: iPhone 11, Poco M2 Pro, Galaxy S20 Plus and other best deals

Flipkart Big Savings sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: iPhone 11, Poco M2 Pro, Galaxy S20 Plus and other best deals

Jan 21, 2021

science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021