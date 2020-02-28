Friday, February 28, 2020Back to
Realme claims that Realme X50 5G already supports NavIC, as will just about every new phone that launches this year

Almost all new smartphones launching this year at just about every budget will support NavIC.


tech2 News StaffFeb 28, 2020 12:38:08 IST

Update: It appears that the Snapdragon 865 chipset powering the Realme X50 does not support NavIC. We've reached out to Realme for a clarification on how the system's been implemented.

It was just a couple of days ago that Xiaomi India Head, Manu Jain announced that their next Redmi phone wil support ISRO's India’s satellite navigation system, almost immediately, arch rival company Realme announced that their smartphone already supports NavIC.

As per a tweet by Realme India head Madhav Sheth, Realme's latest smartphone Realme X50 5G (Review) already supports NavIC technology and their upcoming phones will support that as well. He further revealed that they are launching another smartphone on 5 March that will also have this feature.

It's just a little bit silly that companies are fighting over ownership of the title of "first phone with NavIC", especially because the new generation of smartphone chipsets all support NavIC by default and it's just a matter of time before the market is flooded with NavIC supporting phones.

Realme claims that Realme X50 5G already supports NavIC, as will just about every new phone that launches this year

Realme X50 Pro 5G's red colour variant. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Why NavIC is a big deal?

NavIC — Navigation with Indian Constellation — is the regional geo-positioning system designed in India by ISRO to provide accurate positioning in India and around the Indian mainland. It is considered to be at par with US-based GPS, Russia's Glonass, and Galileo developed by Europe.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications and features

Realme X50 Pro 5G features a super AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and a pill-shaped hole-punch. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The chipset's onboard Snapdragon X55 LTE modem will ensure that the phone offers dual-mode (NSA+SA) 5G connectivity.

For photography, the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad-camera setup with a 12 MP tele camera, 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a B&W portrait camera. It can shoot ultra-wide, 4K videos, slo-mo, and ultra-wide-angle selfie videos. The phone offers a real-time selfie bokeh effect in videos. The selfie cam can also allow slo-mo selfie videos.

The Realme X50 has a 32 MP wide-angle and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the front, along with a Nightscape 3.0 with an ultra nightscape mode for low light shooting.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is fuelled by 4,200 mAh battery, which comes with support for 65 W SuperDart fast charging technology.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes in a 12 GB RAM variant, which is priced at Rs 44,999; an 8GB variant priced at 39,999 and a 6 GB variant that will cost 37,999. The smartphone will sell exclusively on Flipkart.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


