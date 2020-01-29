tech2 News Staff

Realme has finally announced that it will launch Realme C3 in India on 6 February.

The smartphone is a part of the company's existing C series that already includes Realme C2 (Review) and Realme C1.

As per the invites sent out by the company, the launch event will begin at 12:30 pm on 6 February. You can catch the livestream on the Realme Facebook page and YouTube page. Realme India India head, Madhav Sheth, had also teased about the launch event recently on Twitter.

As per the event invite, Realme C3 will have a waterdrop notch display and it will come in a blue colour variant as well.

As for the cameras, the image teases a dual-camera setup at the back placed in the vertical position on the top left corner.

With 10.2 million users globally & more than 7.5 Lakh users rating 5/5 on Flipkart, the #realmeCSeries has been highly successful in disrupting the entry level segment. Will be bringing more to this series tomorrow.

RT & reply to guess. pic.twitter.com/ZmFuGf9suJ — Madhav 's Lifestyle (@MadhavSheth1) January 29, 2020

The smartphone has a tag line of "Entertainment Ka Superstar". It is speculated that the company might offer a big battery on the upcoming Realme C3. Another speculation is that Realme C3 is likely to feature a 1080p display. But again, these are just speculations and nothing has been confirmed yet. However, we are sure that the company will keep drip-feeding us the specifications of the phone until it is actually launched.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.