Realme C3 to launch in India on 6 February, company starts sending out invites

Realme C3 is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop notch display.


tech2 News StaffJan 29, 2020 17:58:54 IST

Realme has finally announced that it will launch Realme C3 in India on 6 February.

The smartphone is a part of the company's existing C series that already includes Realme C2 (Review) and Realme C1.

As per the invites sent out by the company, the launch event will begin at 12:30 pm on 6 February. You can catch the livestream on the Realme Facebook page and YouTube page. Realme India India head, Madhav Sheth, had also teased about the launch event recently on Twitter.

Realme C3 to launch in India on 6 February, company starts sending out invites

Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch LCD IPS display. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

As per the event invite, Realme C3 will have a waterdrop notch display and it will come in a blue colour variant as well.

As for the cameras, the image teases a dual-camera setup at the back placed in the vertical position on the top left corner.

Realme launch event invite.

Realme launch event invite.

The smartphone has a tag line of "Entertainment Ka Superstar". It is speculated that the company might offer a big battery on the upcoming Realme C3. Another speculation is that Realme C3 is likely to feature a 1080p display. But again, these are just speculations and nothing has been confirmed yet. However, we are sure that the company will keep drip-feeding us the specifications of the phone until it is actually launched.

